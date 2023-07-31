This Is The Type Of Knife You Should Be Using To Cut Basil

Unlike many other hardy vegetables that can survive a lot of rough handling, basil is quite delicate. It can get bruised rather quickly and lose some of the fragrant aroma that makes it unique. To avoid that, it is best to stack individual basil leaves, roll them tightly, and then make quick work of them by slicing the stack with a chef's knife. This is called chiffonading. The balanced weight of the chef's knife makes it easy to maneuver while the sharp edge on the blade makes cutting the basil quick and easy with minimal bruising. A chiffonade leaves you with uniform basil strips to use in your soups, cocktails, and garnishes.

According to the New York Times, the Mac Mighty MTH-80 is the best chef's knife out there, but it is quite pricey, costing a whopping $144.95 on Amazon. Some other chef's knives that will give you the most bang for your buck are the Zwilling Professional S Chef's Knife and the Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife.

Make sure you get a high-quality stainless steel knife. Stainless steel knives are long-lasting, not prone to rust, sharpen easily, and are easy to maintain. It is also important to check for fit. A good chef's knife should feel like an extension of your hand. You should be able to maneuver it deftly and, with practice, work with it quickly.