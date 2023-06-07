14 Kitchen Knife Hacks You Need To Master

If you are preparing a meal from scratch, you will most likely require the use of your kitchen knives to get the job done. Knives are one of the most important tools for chefs, so much so that they are allowed to bring their own set when appearing in cooking competitions, according to The A.V. Club.

A good set of knives can make or break the end result when preparing a dish, so it's important to invest in quality tools and know how to use them properly. There are countless knife brands out there, including many celebrity chef brands, so picking the right set can be daunting. Once you have acquired your knives, it's time to get familiar with them.

Beyond simply slicing and chopping your fruits and vegetables, there are actually many different hacks out there for making your life much easier when using knives. Whether it is mastering different cutting techniques or discovering unique uses for your knives, the following hacks are sure to assist you the next time you pick one up.