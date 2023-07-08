Shake Shack's Burger Meat Standards Are Higher Than You Think

Shake Shack, the burger chain that originated in New York City, has become one of the more sought after fast-casual chains around the United States for its tasty burgers, though it still is a fairly rare find given that there are fewer than 250 locations in the country. But perhaps that is what allows the chain to keep its burgers so high quality — probably even better quality than you thought. Shake Shack's website clearly states how they define quality meat: "we came up with a custom blend of 100% Angus beef from premium whole muscle cuts — with no hormones or antibiotics, ever."

Beyond that, Shake Shack firmly believes in the welfare of its animals, and it requires that all animals used in its food are taken care of to certain standards while they're raised. Of course, if you've ever bitten into a Shake Shack burger, you can likely tell that it's something different compared to the standard fast-food burger you're used to.