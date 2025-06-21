5 Trader Joe's Beef Products You Should Buy, And 5 You Shouldn't

An underrated aspect of grocery stores is in-house butchers. Us home cooks don't simply buy beef, we buy certain cuts for different reasons. Sometimes, those angels behind the meat counter will even throw some seasonings or a marinade on a cut of beef. Trader Joe's is one of these selection-rich stores, where you can get anything from a big slab of chuck roast to a specialty blend of ground beef to store-seasoned bulgogi.

Not every beef offering can be a hit, though. So how do you know which cow products to buy and which to leave on the shelves? Well, you can ask me, someone who is willing to try any meat counter offering and also irrationally believes that they could out-grill Bobby Flay. I've sampled almost every beef product Trader Joe's has to offer, and cooked them with stoves, grills, ovens, and microwaves. I have my own opinions about which Trader Joe's items you should always buy. Here's what I think will make you feel Michelin-starred, and what I think you can skip.