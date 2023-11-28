Trader Joe's Is Rolling Out A Beef Version Of Its Fan-Favorite Bulgogi

You might already know that Trader Joe's beefless bulgogi is a fan favorite, so it should be cause for celebration that the grocery store chain has just rolled out beef bulgogi (and we mean practically this very minute — the product has still yet to appear on the company's official website). The meal is described as "thinly-sliced marinated beef in a sweet & savory sauce," with each 16-ounce package containing three servings.

"Trader Joe's...can't stop, won't stop on the Korean food," noted Instagram user @wetriedtraderjoes in their post from yesterday. "But this bulgogi comes in at $12.99, so my expectations are gonna match that energy." Casual shoppers should not confuse the new beef bulgogi product with Trader Joe's existing bulgogi beef with fried rice and kimchi. Having already offered two different iterations of the popular Korean dish and now rolling out a third, it's clear that Trader Joe's is banking on meeting these high consumer expectations.