Trader Joe's Is Rolling Out A Beef Version Of Its Fan-Favorite Bulgogi
You might already know that Trader Joe's beefless bulgogi is a fan favorite, so it should be cause for celebration that the grocery store chain has just rolled out beef bulgogi (and we mean practically this very minute — the product has still yet to appear on the company's official website). The meal is described as "thinly-sliced marinated beef in a sweet & savory sauce," with each 16-ounce package containing three servings.
"Trader Joe's...can't stop, won't stop on the Korean food," noted Instagram user @wetriedtraderjoes in their post from yesterday. "But this bulgogi comes in at $12.99, so my expectations are gonna match that energy." Casual shoppers should not confuse the new beef bulgogi product with Trader Joe's existing bulgogi beef with fried rice and kimchi. Having already offered two different iterations of the popular Korean dish and now rolling out a third, it's clear that Trader Joe's is banking on meeting these high consumer expectations.
Third time's a charm
Bulgogi is a classic Korean dish, whose name translates to "fire beef," as it is traditionally cooked over charcoal. Extremely thin slices of beef (usually sirloin, ribeye, or brisket) are marinated in a blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, minced scallions, garlic, and pear juice prior to grilling. The sweet, savory, and smoky result is usually consumed over rice or wrapped in lettuce leaves. In addition to adding a fruity sweetness, pears contain an enzyme called calpain (the same found in pineapple and kiwi) that acts as a meat tenderizer.
Trader Joe's is going with tradition and also using pear in their new beef bulgogi, along with apple and pineapple. It's impossible to know at this early date whether the chain's latest version of bulgogi will be as well-received as their previous two, but given the fact that an Instagram account called traderjoesobsessed posted about looking forward to reviewing the new Trader Joe's product and said they're "all about the Korean items at TJ's," that might be a safe bet.