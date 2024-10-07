The Employee-Approved Taco Hack That Has Us Running To Trader Joe's
Everyone has their favorite Trader Joe's hack, whether it's using crescent rolls to make beignets, coating Squiggly Noodles in crispy chili oil, or swapping the sauce packet that comes with the frozen orange chicken for BBQ sauce to make DIY boneless wings. Part of the magic of the grocery chain is their uniquely-branded items that have you going in for bananas and bagels, and coming out with pumpkin cheesecake croissants.
They're also not afraid to create offerings that fit under the name of fusion foods, or meals that intentionally combine multicultural traditional ingredients and cooking techniques — the most famous example of this at Trader Joe's is probably their Philly cheesesteak bao buns. So maybe it's not a surprise that on a recent episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast an employee recommended their own TJ's hack, mixing Chinese and Mexican culinary tradition: Scallion pancakes as the shell of a taco.
Scallion pancakes, a flaky, crisp flatbread made with oil and green onions, can be found in the frozen section of Trader Joe's. There are five per package, each one big enough to hold an abundance of taco fillings — and ready to pack a delicious, savory punch while doing so.
How to build scallion pancakes into the perfect taco
Scallion pancakes are thought to have originated in Shanghai, where they're called cōng yóu bǐng. They're a common street food in China and Taiwan — with a Korean variation that's known as pajeon — and they're typically served cut into wedges and fried in oil. To prepare the ones from Trader Joe's, follow the directions on the package to pan fry them until crispy and brown on the outside.
When you're making your taco, you can fill it with the meat, rice, and/or beans of your choosing. You can reach for traditional Mexican taco toppings like white onions, cilantro and pico de gallo to garnish your dinner, or the Tex-Mex cheese, lettuce, and tomato combo. But if you want to keep the flavor-mixing going, consider instead making spicy korean beef tacos, Greek feta and cucumber tacos, or even Indian tikka masala tacos.
Have fun trying new combinations, and keep experimenting with the food you make and eat. Cooking can be a fun and respectful way to learn about other cultures and cuisines, and who knows? Maybe you'll be the one to come up with the next viral Trader Joe's hack.