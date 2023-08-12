How To Use Cashews As A Cream Cheese Substitute

Cashews are one of the most popular nuts around. They can be found sold raw or roasted and are used in plenty of delicious recipes around the world, from India's creamy korma to Thailand's cashew chicken stirfry. Two things you may not know about cashews are that they technically aren't nuts, and they make for one of the best cream cheese substitutes. In fact, if you are vegan, lactose intolerant, or just want more of these delicious little nuts (actually seeds, but that's okay) in your diet, then cashews are the perfect substitute because they not only taste great but are also good for you. In fact, cashews contain plenty of healthy fats and nutrients — like zinc, iron, and magnesium – as well as a good amount of fiber and plant protein.

Now, you may be wondering how a hard little nut could possibly be used as a substitute for a creamy cheese spread. The answer is that when cashews are soaked in water and blended, they become a creamy and rich spreadable paste. However, if you just stop there, the cashew paste will taste nothing like cream cheese. To get the flavor right, many recipes call for added lemon juice, vinegar, and nutritional yeast.