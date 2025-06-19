8 Canned Pasta Myths, Debunked

From pasta tossed in a simple bolognese sauce to extravagant options like creamy steak alfredo, folks in the US love this delicious Italian creation in every form. To prove the same, a survey carried out by the National Pasta Association found that 73% of people who were a part of it proudly admitted that they eat pasta at least once in a week! While many enjoy making this treat from scratch, those looking for a convenient option opt for frozen or canned pasta. Though frozen pasta is usually embraced, unfortunately, a lot of people stay away from canned pasta simply because they believe a few myths about it –- much like they may have fallen for other canned food myths that are actually far from true.

The fact of the matter though is that most canned foods have been around for ages for plenty of good reasons, starting with how easy they are to store and prepare. Canned pasta in particular is still available in every grocery store today because there's high demand for it, despite those few odd myths revolving around it. In case you've stayed away from canned pasta till now because you've believed things like it's inherently unhealthy, it's made only for children, or it all tastes the same, this article will be an eye-opener. It might even give you the push you need to finally try it out without any worries. So, let's discuss these long-standing myths and get to what the truth actually is.