The Ultimate Ranking Of Cholula Hot Sauces

I will admit, I am very, very Irish, and with that ancestry came a sensitivity to spice. However, when I found Cholula, everything changed. I realized spice and heat could add to a meal without destroying my mouth and stomach. And when it comes to variety, they have a lot to offer — no wonder Cholula is Ree Drummond's favorite hot sauce. I picked up every flavor it sells to see if I could handle branching out and expanding my spice tolerance. In this taste test, you'll learn which Cholula flavors are worth the buy and which ones to leave behind. You'll also learn how much heat is too much for me.

With a trusty package of chicken wings, I taste-tested every flavor — separately and on chicken wings — to assess the flavor profile, heat index, and overall experience. I learned I really like hot sauce, but some of the flavors Cholula has to offer didn't make the cut. The others? New favorites, for sure. Let's see where all the sauces landed in rank!