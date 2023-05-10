For The First Time Ever, Cholula Is Expanding Beyond Its Classic Hot Sauce

Hot sauce makes everything better. It punches up bland dishes and adds delicious layers of heat to your cooking. It can save a plate of bad eggs and even shines in cocktails. There are as many types of hot sauce as there are ways to use it, but Cholula has long set itself apart and found itself at the head of the pack (an Instacart-Harris Poll survey of the fiery condiment found it to be the third most popular brand in the U.S.). Now the company is expanding its lineup in a big way: that iconic flavor is coming to both salsa and taco seasoning in a move to get more Cholula on the table.

In a press release, the company announced it was launching two new product lines that each include three flavors. Salsas will be available in Original, Smoky Chipotle, and Salsa Verde, mirroring the company's hot sauce lineup. For those looking to bring even more Cholula flavor to taco night, the taco seasoning line will offer similar profiles, with Original and Smoky Chipotle being joined by Chili Garlic flavored seasoning.