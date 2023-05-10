For The First Time Ever, Cholula Is Expanding Beyond Its Classic Hot Sauce
Hot sauce makes everything better. It punches up bland dishes and adds delicious layers of heat to your cooking. It can save a plate of bad eggs and even shines in cocktails. There are as many types of hot sauce as there are ways to use it, but Cholula has long set itself apart and found itself at the head of the pack (an Instacart-Harris Poll survey of the fiery condiment found it to be the third most popular brand in the U.S.). Now the company is expanding its lineup in a big way: that iconic flavor is coming to both salsa and taco seasoning in a move to get more Cholula on the table.
In a press release, the company announced it was launching two new product lines that each include three flavors. Salsas will be available in Original, Smoky Chipotle, and Salsa Verde, mirroring the company's hot sauce lineup. For those looking to bring even more Cholula flavor to taco night, the taco seasoning line will offer similar profiles, with Original and Smoky Chipotle being joined by Chili Garlic flavored seasoning.
Salsa and seasonings are a natural expansion for Cholula
Cholula is a company that spans three generations and boasts a recipe that is over 100 years old. And while it may feel like a classic, it only entered U.S. markets in 1989. The brand has long focused on its prominent array of hot sauces, with six versions regularly available in grocery stores.
Not only is Cholula launching two new lines, but it's marking the occasion in a fashionable way. To promote the new products, the company is partnering with UPRISERS to produce a limited-edition streetwear line celebrating the spicy sauce. Salsas and taco seasonings may be new ground for Cholula, but this isn't the first time the company has collaborated on exclusive products. In 2020, both Golden Chick and Del Taco released Cholula-specific menu items including a chicken sandwich and loaded fries.
Fortune Business Insights reports that the hot sauce market saw $2.89 billion in business in 2022 and is set to nearly double by 2029. With the large forecast in growth, Cholula looks to be setting itself up to maximize growth and sales as people continue to seek out hot sauces to match their palate and plate.