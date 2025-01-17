Review: Cholula Extra Hot Is A Subtle Spicy Remix With Original Flavor

Chili heads rejoice! There's a new kid on the block for you to meet. The folks at Cholula are turning up the heat this year with something that promises to knock the socks off of even the spiciest food lover. Introducing Cholula Extra Hot, the cheeky cousin of the classic sauce. This sauce is premiering just in time for National Hot Sauce Day. It is available online now for $5.99 a bottle, but will be distributed to retailers nationwide beginning this Spring.

Inspired by the original recipe, which happens to be the go-to brand of celebrity chef Ree Drummond, this sauce is rife with the same zesty Chile de árbol and piquín peppers and vibrant spices that fans know and love, but amped up a notch. This craveable condiment is designed to be used on everything from crispy air fryer chicken wings to a kicked-up, spicy bloody mary recipe.

As a heat lover myself, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to sample this sassy sauce. Fortunately, the kind folks at McCormick, the parent company of the Cholula brand, were eager to oblige and sent me a bottle ahead of its widespread distribution. I sniffed, sniffled, and tasted this condiment so you won't have to. Read on to find out if this is the new spicy kick you will want to start using on your scrambled eggs or if you should skip it.

