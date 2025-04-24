A Permanent New Fried Chicken Item Is Coming To McDonald's Menu
If you're a McDonald's fan who wishes that it had more chicken items on the menu, then listen up. For the first time in four years, McDonald's is adding a new permanent item to its menu: McCrispy Strips.
In an email sent to Daily Meal, the company shared that these new chicken strips will be available nationwide by May 5. They're made with 100% white meat and are "coated with crispy golden-brown breading and bursting with a bold, new black pepper flavor." Further, the new chicken strips come with a brand new sauce for dipping: the Creamy Chili Dip. The new sauce is described as "savory, sweet, and tangy" all at once.
Per the press release, the new items are in response to fans wanting another chicken item on the menu — specifically, another dippable chicken item, to go along with the McNuggets. Alyssa Buetikofer, the Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's said in the statement, "The demand for chicken strips has been remarkable to see across the industry, so we knew we had to deliver something so craveable that it was worth the wait. We took our time, listened to our fans, and created a product we knew they would crave. And the best part is we're just getting started."
What else to know about the new McCrispy Strips
While the new McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip will be available at all participating locations by May 5, the press release sent to us notes that "You may even see it in some locations today." The chicken strips come in either three or four-piece sizes (with either one or two sauce containers). Along with trying out the new Creamy Chili Dip, McDonald's is encouraging fans to try pairing the McCrispy Strips with any of their other sauces to create a custom combination. To help you get started, check out our ranking of all of McDonald's dipping sauces.
You'll just have to try the McCrispy Strips for yourself to see how they compare to the other chicken menu items, such as the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy, which we declared the best chicken sandwich at McDonald's. And don't forget there's an easy way to get fresh McNuggets at McDonald's that's likely to work just as well with the new McCrispy Strips — after all, it's best to try the new item at its freshest.