14 Of The Worst Beef Jerky Recalls In History

Beef jerky is one of those foods that seems to defy logic. The concept of eating aged, dried beef that's been sitting at room temperature for weeks without any risk to health can seem a little frightening to some folks, who likely have been brought up to fear eating anything older than a few days. However, the truth is that beef jerky can provide you with a filling, protein-rich snack that's perfectly safe to consume — most of the time, anyway.

Every now and again, beef jerky brands drop the ball on their products and release them to the market in an unsafe state for human consumption. They're then forced to issue embarrassing recalls, which put a dent in the public's trust in them. When you throw in the fact that beef jerky is pretty expensive, it can also put a dent in their wallets.

The reasons for recalling beef jerky can be pretty varied, too. A lot of time, it's called back to the warehouse because of a mislabeling or misbranding issue, which can also mean that it contains undeclared ingredients or one of the most common allergens. Elsewhere, beef jerky products have been recalled due to lack of inspection — and sometimes, rogue objects make their way into the product itself, which could cause serious harm.