Here's How Long Beef Jerky Should Last After Opening

Because beef jerky is a tasty, protein-packed treat, maintaining a continuous supply in your pantry is always a good idea. However, knowing what to do with leftover beef jerky can be a bit of a conundrum, as you're unlikely to devour an entire bag in one sitting. This snack is certainly not cheap, and there's even a scientific reason that explains why beef jerky is so expensive. Accordingly, you probably want to know just how long that opened bag will last before it must be discarded.

Opened bags typically have a lifespan of about three days when no special storage steps are taken. If you store an opened bag in the refrigerator correctly, that timeline can be extended to approximately three weeks, which gives you ample time to enjoy the leftovers. In addition to containing marinades and spices, beef jerky is also dehydrated after it's cooked, which helps boost its longevity. That doesn't mean the food will last forever, as jerky can fall victim to spoilage. Spoilage is especially concerning when the proper storage practices are neglected.