17 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Teriyaki Sauces
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Teriyaki, a beloved Japanese cooking style, has gained widespread popularity for its mouthwatering grilled or broiled meat and fish, complemented by a sweet and savory glaze. In our fast-paced world, ready-made teriyaki sauces have become widely available, offering an effortless and time-saving way to create flavorful home-cooked meals. However, amidst this accessibility lies a concern. Some teriyaki sauces might not be the healthiest option due to their excessive sodium content, potentially posing risks to our well-being.
Delving further into the world of unhealthy teriyaki sauces, we find some unexpected ingredients. Some teriyaki sauces use high-fructose corn syrup as their primary sweetener, resulting in sauces with too much sugar. Additionally, certain manufacturers include chemical preservatives to extend the sauce's shelf life, which might pose health risks. Though identifying these additions may not be straightforward, checking the ingredient lists and nutritional labels can provide valuable insights into the true nature of these sauces.
1. La Choy Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce & Marinade
The sauce is calorie-dense, providing 110 calories per serving. Calories are essential for the functioning of our bodies, but when we consume more energy than needed, the surplus is stored as fat. Including high-calorie foods like this sauce can significantly contribute to our daily energy intake. For context, a 2,000-calorie diet is commonly used as a reference for the average adult's daily caloric intake. As a result, a serving of this sauce represents a substantial portion of the recommended daily calorie intake for many individuals, emphasizing the importance of being mindful of overall energy consumption to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
The sauce also has a high sodium content, with 710 milligrams per serving. According to the CDC, "High sodium consumption can raise blood pressure, and high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke." Given that many people consume more sodium than their bodies need — primarily from processed and restaurant foods — it's worth considering the sodium content of this sauce.
2. Stonewall Kitchen Sesame Ginger Teriyaki Sauce
This sauce is known for its zesty, gingery teriyaki profile, but let's consider its health impact. Each serving contains 60 calories, which is a moderate amount for a sauce. It's more important, however, to be mindful of its sodium content, as the sauce contains 650 milligrams of sodium per serving, making up 28% of the daily recommended value. The American Heart Association recommends a maximum of 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day. Being roughly a quarter of that recommendation, this sauce needs to be consumed in moderation to maintain a healthy sodium intake.
Apart from sodium considerations, this sauce contains common allergens, including soy and wheat. These allergens can cause mild to severe reactions in some individuals. According to FARE, soy and wheat allergies are prevalent in childhood and may go away on their own over time. However, it's also known that some individuals continue to be allergic for a longer period of their lives. If you have known food allergies, it's essential to read labels carefully and avoid products that may trigger reactions.
3. Aloha Shoyu Teriyaki Sauce
The Aloha Shoyu Teriyaki Sauce is notably high in sodium, containing 620 milligrams per serving, which is equivalent to approximately 26% of the American Heart Association's recommended daily limit of 2,300 milligrams for adults. Additionally, it contains potential allergens such as wheat and soy. Mayo Clinic indicates that wheat proteins can trigger reactions in people with allergies, causing symptoms that might include hives, nausea, and difficulty breathing. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, soy is also a common allergen that can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, wheezing, and tightness in the throat. In rare cases, soy allergy can result in life-threatening anaphylaxis. For individuals with wheat or soy allergies, consuming this sauce could pose potential health risks, and it is essential to exercise caution and avoid its consumption.
Sodium benzoate is present as a preservative to extend this sauce's shelf life. According to WebMD, while sodium benzoate is generally considered safe, studies have shown that when mixed with ascorbic acid (vitamin C), it can produce benzene, a known carcinogen. It is important for teriyaki enthusiasts to be aware of the potential risks posed by consuming this sauce.
4. Market Pantry Teriyaki Sauce and Marinade
This teriyaki sauce from Market Pantry, a Target brand, is high in sodium, containing 620 milligrams per serving, which accounts for 27% of the daily recommended value. This makes it less suitable for those following a low-sodium diet. Additionally, it contains potential allergens such as wheat and soy that can trigger allergic reactions in susceptible individuals.
To top it off, the sauce raises another health concern due to the presence of high-fructose corn syrup, an artificial sugar derived from corn. Healthline has outlined how excessive consumption of high-fructose corn syrup can have negative effects on health. The fructose component in this sweetener, when consumed in large amounts, can lead to increased liver fat, potentially contributing to conditions such as fatty liver disease and type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, regular consumption of high-fructose corn syrup may lead to insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome, both of which are linked to the development of type 2 diabetes and other serious diseases.
5. Soy Vay Veri Veri Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce
The sauce is relatively low in fat and cholesterol, which can be beneficial for those seeking healthier options. However, it contains a significant amount of sodium, with 580 milligrams per serving, making up 25% of the daily recommended value. This high sodium content may not be suitable for individuals on a low-sodium diet or those with hypertension concerns. Moreover, the sauce is relatively high in total carbohydrates, with 8 grams per serving, including 7 grams of added sugars, contributing 13% of the daily recommended value. Those monitoring their sugar intake should be cautious when using this sauce in their meals.
The ingredient list also reveals that Soy Vay Veri Veri Teriyaki Sauce contains sesame, which can be a concern for individuals with sesame allergies. According to FARE, sesame allergy ranks as the ninth most common food allergy in the U.S., affecting approximately 0.23% of children and adults. When exposed to sesame proteins, individuals with this allergy may experience varying degrees of reactions as listed by Medical News Today, such as diarrhea, vomiting, pain in the abdomen, and redness in the face.
6. Kikkoman Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce
Kikkoman is a renowned brand that brings genuine Asian flavors to kitchens across the globe. Its teriyaki marinade and sauce offers a low-calorie option, with only 15 calories per tablespoon serving. However, it is important to know that the sauce contains 610 milligrams of sodium per serving, making up approximately 27% of the daily recommended value. This substantial sodium content might pose challenges for individuals adhering to a low-sodium lifestyle. Additionally, with 2 grams of added sugars per tablespoon, those mindful of their sugar consumption should think carefully before using this sauce.
The ingredients include soy sauce, water, soybeans, and wheat, making it a product that may not be suitable for those with soy or wheat allergies. Additionally, the sauce contains sodium benzoate as a preservative. According to information provided by WebMD, sodium benzoate is metabolized and excreted in the urine within 24 hours, which helps make it safe to consume, as it does not accumulate in the body. But a small subset of individuals may be more sensitive to it, leading to allergic symptoms such as itching, swelling, and skin irritation.
7. Signature Select Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade
The sauce contains 600 milligrams of sodium per serving, accounting for 26% of the daily recommended value. This high sodium content may not be suitable for those with concerns about high blood pressure.
High-fructose corn syrup is included as an ingredient. This sweetener has faced criticism due to its potential negative impact on health when consumed in large quantities. It has been associated with insulin resistance as detailed by Cleveland Clinic, prompting health-conscious consumers to be cautious about its inclusion in their diet.
Lastly, this sauce incorporates caramel color as a food coloring agent. According to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the National Toxicology Program identified substance 4(5)-methylimidazole, found in sauces tinted with caramel coloring, as carcinogenic in 2007. As a response, the State of California included the chemical in its Proposition 65 list of carcinogenic substances in 2011.
8. Great Value Teriyaki Sauce
Great Value Teriyaki Sauce, Walmart's private-label brand, is a low-calorie option with only 15 calories per serving. It contains 0 grams of total fat, making it a suitable choice for those looking to reduce their fat intake. However, we need to note that the sauce does contain 2 grams of added sugars per serving, contributing 4% of the daily recommended value. Therefore, it is advisable to consume this sauce in moderation.
Like other teriyaki sauces, Great Value Teriyaki Sauce also contains a significant amount of sodium, with 600 milligrams per serving, making up 26% of the daily recommended value. This high sodium content may not be ideal for individuals on a low-sodium regimen or those with health concerns.
Examining the ingredients, this sauce includes high-fructose corn syrup, which we have previously covered as a subject of concern due to its potential link to health issues such as metabolic disorders. The sauce also contains sodium benzoate as a preservative. Furthermore, the sauce contains bioengineered food ingredients. Unfortunately, the specific bioengineered ingredients in the sauce are not disclosed on the product label, making it challenging to assess their safety or understand the exact nature of these components. As a result, consumers who are particularly cautious about bioengineered ingredients may choose to approach this product with a level of scrutiny and consider alternative options.
9. Lawry's Teriyaki Marinade
Lawry's Teriyaki Marinade is a low-calorie teriyaki sauce option with only 15 calories per serving and contains no fat, making it an easier choice for those watching their calorie and fat intake. Caution: Lawry's Teriyaki Marinade boasts 570 milligrams of sodium per serving, making up 24% of your daily recommended intake. If you're mindful of your sodium levels, it's essential to consider this aspect before choosing this sauce.
According to the product website, the sauce contains 3 grams of total carbohydrates, including 3 grams of sugars, per serving. To keep sugar intake in check, it's wise to use this sauce in moderation.
Examining the label, Lawry's Teriyaki Marinade includes additional components that may raise health concerns. The first one is corn starch, a thickener that may be of concern for individuals with corn allergies or sensitivities. According to Living Beyond Allergies, corn allergy is considered rare and not among the top worldwide allergies. However, its prevalence is growing among both adults and children, with symptoms ranging from hives, rashes, and nausea to diarrhea.
10. Panda Express Mandarin Teriyaki Sauce
Panda Express Mandarin Teriyaki Sauce adds a flavorful touch to your meals. It contains 70 calories per 38-gram serving size and is free of any fat and cholesterol, making it a good option for those watching their fat intake. However, those who are conscious about their sodium consumption should be aware that it contains 480 milligrams of sodium per serving, accounting for 20% of the daily recommended value.
In terms of carbohydrates, the sauce contains 16 grams per serving, including 14 grams of sugars, constituting 27% of the daily recommended value. It's worth noting that all of those sugars are added sugars as opposed to naturally occurring ones. According to the American Heart Association, naturally occurring sugars are those that are naturally present in ingredients such as fruits or milk, while added sugars are sugars that are added during food processing or preparation. It's important to know the difference between the two because added sugars are often associated with health risks when consumed in excess. Given the high added sugar content, those concerned about blood sugar levels should use this sauce in moderation.
11. Mr. Yoshida's Original Gourmet Sweet Teriyaki Sauce
Mr. Yoshida's Original Gourmet Sweet Teriyaki Sauce is sweet indeed, with each serving size of 1 tablespoon containing 8 grams of sugars. To put this into perspective, the American Heart Association recommends a daily limit of added sugars for an average adult, which is about 25 grams (6 teaspoons) for women and 36 grams (9 teaspoons) for men. So, a single tablespoon of Mr. Yoshida's Original Gourmet Sweet Teriyaki Sauce contains approximately 32% of the AHA's recommended daily limit of added sugars for women and 22% for men. While this may not seem excessive for one serving, it's essential to be mindful of overall added sugar intake from all sources throughout the day.
When it comes to sodium, the sauce contains 460 milligrams per serving, making up 19% of the daily recommended value. While that's not excessively high compared to other sauces on this list, it's an important factor for individuals closely monitoring their sodium intake or following a low-sodium diet.
The sauce's ingredient list includes soy sauce, which contains water, wheat, soybeans, and salt, potentially posing allergen concerns for individuals with wheat or soy allergies. Additionally, the presence of high-fructose corn syrup and modified corn starch may raise alarms for those with specific dietary preferences or sensitivities to corn-based ingredients.
12. Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce Takumi Original
Takumi Original entices shoppers with its trademark description as "America's Artisan Teriyaki," as written on Kikkoman's official website, drawing on the traditional sweet rice wine, mirin, to sweeten the traditionally brewed soy sauce. However, beneath this artfully crafted image lies a surprising reality. In just one 18-gram serving, this seemingly delightful sauce conceals a staggering 5 grams of added sugars, making up 10% of the daily recommended value. Since the sauce's description on the website emphasizes its use of mirin as a key component, it is perplexing to see sugar listed as an additional sweetening agent.
Upon closer examination of the nutritional data, Takumi Original reveals more concerning aspects. While it boasts a relatively low calorie count of 30 per serving and is free of fats and cholesterol, the sodium content stands at 460 milligrams, contributing 20% of the daily recommended value. We also see sesame seeds listed as an ingredient, which is a dealbreaker for individuals allergic to sesame. Furthermore, the inclusion of xanthan gum as a thickener, while a common practice in the food industry, might not sit well with individuals who prefer a more "artisan" option.
13. San-J Gluten Free Teriyaki Sauce
This gluten-free teriyaki sauce, described on San-J's website as one of the brand's most versatile seasonings, attempts to paint a delightful picture with its "balanced, mild profile of tamari soy sauce." Beneath the alluring description lies a less-appealing reality. For starters, the sauce contains a substantial amount of sodium, with 410 milligrams per serving, accounting for 17% of the daily recommended value. Also, in just 1 tablespoon of this seemingly versatile sauce, 3 grams of sugars are added, making up 6% of the daily recommended value. The inclusion of organic sugar and organic honey, alongside sake and plum juice concentrate, contributes to the elevated sugar content. While the sauce claims to be gluten-free, it is important to note that the presence of added sugars may outweigh the benefits of this claim, especially for individuals seeking healthier options.
The addition of canola oil to the sauce raises concerns among health-conscious consumers. While canola oil is a common ingredient in many food products, it has been a subject of scrutiny in the health community. According to Dr.Berg, canola oil is obtained through a highly processed method involving high heat and chemical solvents. Critics argue that this processing may lead to the formation of unhealthy trans fats and the degradation of beneficial omega-3 fatty acids, disrupting the balance between omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in the diet, potentially leading to inflammation and other health issues.
14. P.F. Chang's Home Menu Teriyaki Sauce
P.F. Chang's, a renowned restaurant chain known for its Asian-inspired cuisine, has ventured into the world of packaged sauces, including their Home Menu Teriyaki Sauce. This bottled sauce boasts a combination of pineapple juice concentrate and sake wine, promising to bring the signature P.F. Chang's flavor to home-cooked meals. Not to leave anything out, it also contains sugar. Within each 18-gram serving, the sauce contains 5 grams of total sugars, including 3 grams of added sugars. While this may not be the highest sugar content we've encountered, it's crucial to remain mindful of added sugars in our daily diet.
In the realm of sodium, the sauce delivers 380 milligrams per serving, contributing 17% of the daily recommended value. It is not the most alarming level on this list, but it's still worth being conscious of sodium intake. Also in the ingredients list we find soy sauce, brown sugar, and white wine, which contribute to its rich flavor. However, the inclusion of corn starch and locust bean gum may raise concerns for individuals with sensitivities or allergies to these components. According to Healthline, there are known cases of individuals who are allergic to locust bean gum, with symptoms taking the form of breathing difficulties.
15. California Olive Ranch Teriyaki Marinade and Sauce
Per California Olive Ranch's website, this sauce employs the creative use of Korean gochugaru chili pepper. Despite that, it contains sodium that is moderately high, with 350 milligrams per serving, contributing 15% of the daily recommended value. With both cane sugar and pear juice concentrate working together to create the sauce's sweetness, it is evident that this sauce is bumped up in total sugars, with 3 grams per serving including 2 grams of added sugars, making up 4% of the daily recommended value. This level of sweetness may not align with the preferences of individuals seeking to limit their added sugar consumption.
Gochugaru pepper flakes are listed as one of the sauce's components. While gochugaru chili pepper is commonly used in Korean cuisine and provides a distinctive spicy flavor, it may not be well-suited for individuals who are sensitive to spicy foods or have gastrointestinal issues. According to Very Well Health, capsaicin in chili peppers "can irritate the stomach lining or intestines. Some people may be able to handle it. But if you have a more sensitive gut, it often causes diarrhea."
Additionally, the presence of xanthan gum in the sauce as a thickening agent might be a concern for some individuals. According to Forbes Health, xanthan gum has been associated with digestive discomfort in some people, particularly those with inflammatory bowel disease.
16. Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade
Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade presents a blend of sweet and savory teriyaki notes. Target's product description highlights its flavor that complements Asian recipes, wings, stir fry, pork, and poultry. Each serving of Sweet Baby Ray's Teriyaki Sauce contains 35 calories, with no total fat or cholesterol. However, it does contain 8 grams of added sugars, making up 16% of the daily recommended value. This is not a surprise, especially since high-fructose corn syrup is listed as the primary ingredient. The sauce also contains 290 milligrams of sodium per serving, which is 13% of the daily recommended value. For those monitoring their sodium intake, this may be an important factor to consider.
The ingredient list includes modified corn starch, vegetable oil, sesame seeds, pineapple juice concentrate, ginger, and rice vinegar, among others. Preservatives like sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate are also present, which may not align with everyone's dietary preferences. It's essential to note that Sweet Baby Ray's Teriyaki Sauce contains wheat, soy, and sesame, making it a no-go for individuals allergic to these ingredients.