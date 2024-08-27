The Chocolate Brand Julia Child Claimed Was The Best In The US

One of the first women to host a TV cooking show, renowned chef and author Julia Child wasn't afraid to put her stamp of approval on the things she loved. She had a favorite fast food chain, spoke highly of many other food and drink spots in the United States, and always had Goldfish crackers as an appetizer at Thanksgiving. Also, chocolate maker Scharffen Berger says that the chef called its product "the best American chocolate she'd ever tasted."

Child gave her opinion to the founders, Dr. Robert Steinberg and John Scharffenberger, during an annual Food & Wine Classic event held in Aspen, Colorado, in the late 1990s. And she wasn't the only one to love Scharffen Berger during that debut. French chef and author Jacques Pepin said he was reminded of his childhood when he tasted the intensely flavorful chocolate bars, which are made from eight varieties of cacao beans before being hand-wrapped.

Scharffen Berger is one of several chocolate brands approved by chefs for their high-quality ingredients. The company is known for its farm-to-bar process, which involves traveling the world and sampling more than 150 cacao types every year to make its signature blend. The beans are chosen for their distinct flavor profiles, which feature earthy, fruity, spicy, floral, woody, and, of course, chocolatey notes. Then, all of the chocolate — from bars and cocoa powder to baking chunks and portions — is made in small batches in Ashland, Oregon.