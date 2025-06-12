The 20 Best Fresh Herbs To Pair With Steak
While there are a number of chef-approved tips and tricks for cooking a steak perfectly every time, sometimes the seasoning or garnish you add is as important as how it is prepared. That's where fresh herbs come into play.
Cultures across the globe lean on various locally-grown, fresh herbs to help elevate cuts of beef. From sauces, like pesto or chimichurri, to a classic bouquet garni, fresh herbs are as versatile as they are utilitarian. Indeed, they have the capacity to balance out the fattiness of some steaks, producing a more pleasant mouthfeel, while enhancing the savory flavor notes of a good cut, making the meat taste that much beefier.
The key is knowing which ones to use and how, which is where a chef, like myself, can provide insight. Read on to discover the best fresh herbs to pair with steak and where to use them based on my professional experience.
1. Basil
Among the most well-recognized and versatile herbs to pair with steak is basil. Basil is a plant that presents in many different forms, each having a distinct flavor that is capable of being used in unique ways. The basil plant is a member of the mint family. It is characterized by its quintessential sweet and savory notes that tend to pair equally well with meat as with desserts. Its primary flavor profile is peppery and licorice-forward, with elements of brightness that can easily amplify an umami-rich steak.
While most people are familiar with Genovese or sweet basil varieties, others can be used to prepare a delicious steak. Thai basil has an assertive, spicy, anise flavor and is frequently used in Asian-inspired meat marinades, while lemon basil is punctuated with remarkable acidity, which works beautifully in sauces, slaws, and more.
2. Sage
Though sage is commonly paired with poultry, it can pair equally as well with steak. This plant of Mediterranean origin, hails from the mint family and is recognizable because of its sturdy, fuzzy-textured, verdant leaves. While it can accommodate sweet and savory dishes alike, the notable grassy, peppery, refreshing flavor profile of sage makes it especially well-suited for use with bold, rich ingredients, like a steak.
Sage is seldom used raw, as it has a tendency to have an unpleasant mouthfeel and assertive taste. It is often added toward the beginning of the cooking process or incorporated into a bouquet garni or marinade, where its inherent flavor notes can really permeate a good cut of meat. It is also frequently fried, as a garnish, which helps to mellow its flavor and transform its texture, lending crunch to a juicy steak.
3. Rosemary
Rosemary is another staple of Mediterranean culinary traditions from the mint family of plants that is frequently paired with steak. Though the herb shares some similarities to other plants in this family, its distinctive earthy, citrusy, woodsy, floral flavor profile and hardy, branch-like morphology make it completely unique.
While rosemary can be used as-is, as a component in a steak marinade, sauce, or bouquet garni, its needles are often removed from the stem of the plant and chopped to be added to recipes. The flavor tends to be amplified the longer it cooks. That said, perhaps my favorite ways of using rosemary to enhance beef is to put it in a compound butter or add it to the pan when I butter baste a thick cut steak, like a ribeye or porterhouse.
4. Oregano
If you have ever had any Greek meat dishes, you are likely familiar with the magical culinary properties of oregano. Often called wild marjoram, this plant is also a member of the mint family. Oregano contributes strong, earthy, piney, bittersweet flavor notes that, if not used with discernment, can quickly overwhelm even the heartiest of ingredients.
Though often found in its dried form, which is more assertive in flavor, fresh oregano is often added to recipes toward the end of the cooking process as an accent or garnish to highlight bold flavored foods. Oregano pairs best with beefy cuts, like ribeyes, porterhouses, or flank steaks, where its pungent taste can really be appreciated. Try adding oregano to a butter-basted steak, compound butter, or tomato-based sauce; it can also be used to make a pesto or chimichurri for a unique spin on these classic sauces.
5. Mint
The Mentha family of plants is among the most pervasive and adaptable crop species. Not only are they well-regarded for their many purported health benefits, mint is a veritable chameleon in the kitchen. From beverages to savory dishes to desserts, this multifaceted plant can be incorporated in any number of dishes. Its unique cooling property is a refreshing juxtaposition to a rich, fatty cut of steak.
Though the two most common types of mint consumed are spearmint and peppermint, there are a host of other varieties with unique flavor elements that offer a delightful counterpoint to beef. Among these are lavender mint, orange mint, grapefruit mint, ginger mint, and chocolate mint, which, while more typically associated with sweet recipes, can be a perfect accompaniment to a steak in a chocolatey, nutty, vivacious spin on a pesto.
6. Parsley
Parsley has been central to the culinary traditions of countries surrounding the Mediterranean for generations. This leafy herb can be used in both fresh and dried forms, and is distinguished by its earthy, pungent, slightly bitter taste and verdant hue that can add a pop of color to any steak recipe. It is most frequently used in its curly or flat leaf iterations for culinary purposes, though I tend to prefer the latter for cooking.
While parsley is a common ingredient in a basic bouquet garni or the base of a soup or stew, it can also star in some classic sauces. These include a French pistou, Italian gremolata, and a simple Argentinian chimichurri recipe, which are the ideal accompaniments to a grilled steak. Parsley can also accent a basic tomato sauce, adding a level of depth that tempers the acidity of the tomatoes, making it a more well-rounded complement to a hunk of beef.
7. Cilantro
Though integral to the culinary traditions of Latin American, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Caribbean countries, cilantro, which is also known as coriander, can be an especially controversial herb. People either love it or hate it, with some, like chef Ina Garten, stating it's the one herb she just can't deal with. This herb may taste soapy to those who are known as "supertasters;" these individuals have more taste buds on their tongue, which makes them highly sensitive to elements that are bitter or spicy.
When it comes to using cilantro with steak, this herb can be a powerhouse in the kitchen. It is frequently featured in beef marinades and is a common ingredient in many sauces, salsas, and chutneys designed to adorn a quality cut of steak. When cooking with cilantro, it can be advantageous to use the whole plant, not just the leaves, for best results.
8. Thyme
Thyme is yet another prolific herb that is featured in the cuisines of countries across the globe. This member of the mint family has more than 350 different varieties, many of which are edible, including common thyme, lemon thyme, and French thyme. This herb is known for its grassy, woodsy, and herbaceous notes, which can be paired in sweet and savory dishes alike.
When added to a recipe, fresh thyme leaves are typically removed from their stem and finely chopped. That said, whole sprigs of thyme are a common feature in a classic bouquet garni or as the base for a soup or stew. Though fantastic with any kind of meat, it is especially well-suited to steak because of its vibrant, earthy, and citrusy accents, which help to complement savory, beefy notes and balance out any residual fattiness.
9. Tarragon
Known as the "king of herbs" in the French culinary tradition, tarragon is a powerhouse in the kitchen. Hailing from Siberia, this plant grows in arid climates spanning the northern hemisphere. While there are multiple varieties grown, the most common one used for cooking is French tarragon. This variety is a foundational ingredient in French fines herbes and is the base of many of the finest sauces produced in France.
Its natural licorice-forward, slightly bittersweet flavor makes it an ideal counterpoint to acidic, citrusy ingredients, like white wine, lemon juice, and vinegar. Tarragon can be used in meat marinades, sauces, vinaigrettes, dressings, and aiolis. Perhaps the best way to employ tarragon when cooking a steak is to fashion it into a compound butter, which can be slathered onto the meat before serving.
10. Chives
Predominantly known as a garnish, chives are the delicate darling of the allium plant world. Though related to onions and garlic, chives have an especially mild flavor that is ideally-suited to pairing with steak. They come in a number of types, though the two most commonly utilized in cooking are onion chives and garlic chives. The latter are slightly more assertive in flavor and aroma. While chives are typically used in herb form, their blossoms can also be eaten, and are often added to salads or used as a garnish.
One of the primary ingredients in a classic French fines herbes, chives can be used to accent virtually any recipe where a mild oniony aroma and flavor are desired. They are fantastic in steak sauces, including as an accent in a pesto or salsa. They are also a sublime addition to a compound butter. Lastly, when folded into mashed potatoes, they create the perfect accompaniment to a well-prepared steak.
11. Dill
One of the most fragrant fresh herbs is dill. Indigenous to southwest Asia, this herb is commonly featured in Mediterranean recipes of all kinds. Though more commonly paired with fish and poultry, this feather-like, green herb can be a great companion to steak, when used properly.
A member of the celery family, this plant is characterized by its grassy, vegetal, licorice-forward flavor. Though the entire plant can be consumed, the two most common parts eaten are the seeds and fronds. Dill seed and dill weed can be differentiated by their use, with the latter being more commonly incorporated into recipes as a garnish or toward the end of the cooking process. Dill weed is best applied to steak as an ingredient in a marinade or as a component of a refreshing sauce made with citrus and Greek yogurt.
12. Fennel
Though similar in morphology to dill weed, fennel is a distinctive plant with its own flavor and uses. A member of the carrot family that is endemic to the Mediterranean, this plant can be used from top to bottom. Its fronds have a feathery appearance and a flavor that is abundant with notes of anise, a hint of sweetness, and a delicate grassiness that is unique.
Fennel fronds are best used in their raw format, where they are not subjected to intense heat or bruised. A fennel slaw made from both the bulb and fronds is a fantastic accompaniment to skirt steak or hanger steak. Fennel can also be used as an ingredient in a marinade or sauce drizzled over a steak. Lastly, try adding freshly chopped fennel fronds to a compound butter.
13. Marjoram
Often conflated with oregano, fresh marjoram is characterized by its velvety, round, verdant leaves. This plant, which is part of the mint family, hails from the Mediterranean, North Africa, and western Asia. Its flavor is something of a hybrid between oregano and thyme, with strong earthy, citrus-forward, herbaceous notes and a distinctive bittersweetness that pairs beautifully with steak.
Fresh marjoram is almost always added toward the end of cooking to prevent it from losing its potency. It is a great addition to a meat marinade, though it can also feature in any number of sauces, including tomato-based ones or to augment a classic pesto. Lastly, it is ideal for use in compound butter or for butter-basting a steak.
14. Chervil
Though a quintessential ingredient in French cuisine, chervil is a fresh herb that isn't as well-known. These leafy, verdant greens look like carrot tops and are native to Eastern Europe. Chervil has a distinctive, yet mild, licorice-forward flavor that is something of a cross between parsley and tarragon. It is commonly featured in seasoning blends like fines herbes and herbes de Provences, which are both frequently used to season steak.
Chervil is ideally suited for use in meat marinades, herb oils, vinaigrettes, and sauces. It can also be fashioned into a compound butter or added to mashed potatoes, making it a great accompaniment to grilled steak. Unfortunately, chervil is typically only found in the Spring; it is also quite fragile and has a very short shelf life.
15. Bay leaves
There are a number of false facts about bay leaves, ranging from their potential toxicity to the similarity between fresh versus dried ones. Many of these stem from the limited knowledge of how to use them, especially outside of the Mediterranean, where they have been a staple since ancient Greek and Roman times. While there are a number of different types of bay laurel varieties, the most common variety used for culinary purposes is the Mediterranean or Turkish bay leaf. This type is characterized by its potent, minty aroma and flavor reminiscent of tea.
Because fresh bay leaves are more bitter and pungent than dried ones, they are less frequently used. That said, they can be a potent addition to many steak recipes. They are a key component in a classic bouquet garni, and are also ideal for stew-like steak dishes. Lastly, they are a powerhouse of flavor for marinades and butter-basing, where their distinctive aroma can really permeate the meat.
16. Sorrel
A verdant, leafy herb that is often mistaken for spinach is sorrel. This perennial green can be found in the cuisines of countries across the globe, though it is particularly popular in France and Greece. It has a sour flavor that often makes it a suitable substitution for or addition to recipes calling for citrus fruits. Because it has such a pungent flavor, it is best suited as an accompaniment to ingredients that are boldly flavored, making it a natural fit for steak recipes.
This herb can be eaten raw or cooked. When consumed raw, its tangy quality is best appreciated in salads, salsas, slaws, or a variation on a pesto. When cooked, its sourness is somewhat tempered, making it less assertive. It makes for a dynamite sauce, puréed together with butter and heavy cream, which is the perfect topping for a particularly beefy cut of steak, like a flank or ribeye.
17. Lavender
Native to ancient Egypt, this beautiful purple plant is a member of the mint family. Though not as well-known for its culinary uses, it is popular in the culinary traditions of Spain, Italy, France, and England. In its dry form, it is a key ingredient in popular steak seasoning blends, including herbes de Provence. Lavender is known for its fragrant, floral, grassy, and somewhat minty flavor. It can have a lingering bitterness, which makes it a perfect pairing with steak.
Perhaps its best application with meat is as a marinade for steak, where its flavors have a chance to mellow and sufficiently permeate the meat. It can also be added to a compound butter, where it would be best accompanied by other herbs, including oregano, thyme, rosemary, sage, or marjoram. Lastly, it can be used in sweeter steak sauces, like ones made with fruit or honey, which will temper some of the perfumey qualities of this herb.
18. Lemon verbena
A grass-like herb that is indigenous to South America, lemon verbena is often featured in herbal tea blends, where its distinctive grassy and lemony aromas and flavors can shine. Though it has a very strong scent, its flavor is notably milder, making it a fantastic ingredient to bolster tang in a number of meat-based recipes.
Fresh lemon verbena is the perfect ingredient to augment a classic pesto or chimichurri sauce. It is also a great way to zest up salsas and slaws that can be used atop a grilled steak. Lastly, it is a match made in heaven for fruit-based sauces, including ones made from berries, stone fruits, or winter fruits, all of which are classic companions with a steak.
19. Lemon balm
Another lemony herb that is prominent in Mediterranean, particularly Greek, kitchens is lemon balm. This member of the mint family of plants has elements of citrus paired with the refreshing qualities of menthol, which make it desirable as an addition to both sweet and savory recipes.
Perhaps the best way of conceiving of where to employ lemon balm in a steak recipe is to look at places where you might use lemon juice, peel, or zest. This herb is fantastic in sauces, salsas, salads, and slaws, as well as in meat marinades, dressings, and vinaigrettes. It would also lend brightness to a steak in the form of a compound butter or during the butter-basting cooking process. It is truly versatile and a relative unknown to many.
20. Savory
The word savory may refer to dishes that are not sweet, but it is also the moniker for a specific type of herb that has been a staple of the Mediterranean diet for millenia. A member of the mint family, this petite, verdant plant comes in two varieties: winter and summer savory. The winter variety is piquant, with notes of pine, while the summer iteration is milder, sweeter, and has woodsy notes. Both can be used in recipes, though the winter variety is perhaps more well-suited to pairing with steak than the summer type is.
A common ingredient in the classic French seasoning herbes de Provence, savory often makes an appearance in meat marinades. It also works especially well in sauces that are vinegar, lemon juice, or wine-based. Lastly, try adding it to a compound butter infused with a variety of fresh herbs for more complexity.