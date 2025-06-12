The 20 Best Fresh Herbs To Pair With Steak

While there are a number of chef-approved tips and tricks for cooking a steak perfectly every time, sometimes the seasoning or garnish you add is as important as how it is prepared. That's where fresh herbs come into play.

Cultures across the globe lean on various locally-grown, fresh herbs to help elevate cuts of beef. From sauces, like pesto or chimichurri, to a classic bouquet garni, fresh herbs are as versatile as they are utilitarian. Indeed, they have the capacity to balance out the fattiness of some steaks, producing a more pleasant mouthfeel, while enhancing the savory flavor notes of a good cut, making the meat taste that much beefier.

The key is knowing which ones to use and how, which is where a chef, like myself, can provide insight. Read on to discover the best fresh herbs to pair with steak and where to use them based on my professional experience.