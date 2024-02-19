The Subtle Differences Between Dill And Dill Weed

When considering dill versus dill weed, people usually know these refer to the same plant, but they're not exactly the same thing. This can be confusing when following recipes or out shopping for groceries, so it's helpful to know a little bit about this interesting plant to help you distinguish between its different parts and their characteristics.

Dill is an ancient plant that comes from southeastern Europe and southwestern Asia. Excluding the small roots, it has four parts: Seeds, leaves, stems, and flowers. Although mostly just the seeds and leaves are eaten, every part of the dill plant is edible! However, it's worth noting that once the flowers bloom the rest of the plant will become bitter. Dill weed, on the other hand, refers to only the leaves of the dill plant, and the edible stem tips connecting them. You may see the leaves sold fresh or dried under the name dill or dill weed, since 'weed' is added simply to prevent potential confusion with the dill seed.

The reason you may not want to confuse dill weed versus dill seed is that these two parts of the same plant have distinctive aromas, flavors, and culinary uses. Dill is from a plant family of aromatic heavy hitters among which are coriander, parsley, and caraway. Its seeds have an aroma and flavor that fits into this group: Intense, fresh, and slightly similar to caraway seed, while dill weed's flavor is milder, grassy, and anise-tasting, more like fennel.