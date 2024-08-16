9 False Facts About Bay Leaves You Probably Thought Were True

Sitting alongside the herbs and spices in most well-stocked supermarkets, you'll likely find bay leaves. These khaki green tree leaves have a rich, robust aroma reminiscent of cloves, thyme, allspice, and a hint of lemon. Or at least, that's what one variety of bay leaf smells like. For such an easy-to-find ingredient, there are a lot of misconceptions and misunderstandings about this fragrant herb.

Bay leaves, also known as laurel leaves, have a fascinatingly long and storied history. In the Mediterranean region, they've been cultivated since ancient times, finding their way into culture and medicine as well as cuisine. Famously, laurel wreaths were a symbol of victory in Ancient Rome, where they were worn by emperors — a tradition popularized by Julius Caesar who, according to his biographer, wore one to disguise his baldness.

In modern times, bay leaves no longer grace the heads of state leaders, and may not often end up on their dinner plates either. These aromatic leaves aren't really an essential ingredient in a lot of contemporary cooking, so if you're not sure how exactly to use them, then don't worry. You're not alone. Whether or not you know how to use bay leaves in your cooking, though, there are a few false facts out there. Let's clear some of them up.