The Canned Topping That Brings A Delicious Protein Boost To Your Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes are a comfort food classic. They're hearty, simple, and satisfying. But on their own, they're just a side dish. So, how can you transform this simple spud into a complete meal? Add a generous helping of protein-packed beans straight from the can.

Jacket potatoes with canned baked beans are already commonplace in the U.K. There's a slight difference between jacket potatoes and baked potatoes, namely that jacket potatoes are sliced before cooking, while baked potatoes are simply pricked with a fork. Cutting a cross shape into the jacket potatoes allows more steam to escape, resulting in a softer, fluffier interior. Either potato works for this protein hack, and Heinz baked beans in tomato sauce is a popular topping choice with 10 grams of protein per half can. However, any canned bean will add protein to your plate. A half-can of soybeans has nearly 20 grams of protein, while lentils offer roughly 11 grams.

What's even better is that this dish takes very little effort. Make a classic oven-roasted baked potato or slice into the skin before baking it like its British counterpart. Warm the beans on the stovetop first then pour them on or give your loaded potato a quick zap in the microwave. While the beans and potatoes make a delicious duo, we wouldn't stop there. Additional toppings can round out those crave-worthy flavors to really drive the dish home.