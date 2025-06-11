The Canned Topping That Brings A Delicious Protein Boost To Your Baked Potatoes
Baked potatoes are a comfort food classic. They're hearty, simple, and satisfying. But on their own, they're just a side dish. So, how can you transform this simple spud into a complete meal? Add a generous helping of protein-packed beans straight from the can.
Jacket potatoes with canned baked beans are already commonplace in the U.K. There's a slight difference between jacket potatoes and baked potatoes, namely that jacket potatoes are sliced before cooking, while baked potatoes are simply pricked with a fork. Cutting a cross shape into the jacket potatoes allows more steam to escape, resulting in a softer, fluffier interior. Either potato works for this protein hack, and Heinz baked beans in tomato sauce is a popular topping choice with 10 grams of protein per half can. However, any canned bean will add protein to your plate. A half-can of soybeans has nearly 20 grams of protein, while lentils offer roughly 11 grams.
What's even better is that this dish takes very little effort. Make a classic oven-roasted baked potato or slice into the skin before baking it like its British counterpart. Warm the beans on the stovetop first then pour them on or give your loaded potato a quick zap in the microwave. While the beans and potatoes make a delicious duo, we wouldn't stop there. Additional toppings can round out those crave-worthy flavors to really drive the dish home.
The best additions for bean-topped baked potatoes
If sticking to the British comfort food classic, top your baked potato with Heinz baked beans in tomato sauce and grated cheddar cheese. Serve hot so the cheese melts into the sauce. But if you prefer to branch out, pick a theme and run with it!
Create a Tex-Mex baked potato by using black or pinto beans and adding avocado, salsa, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Up that protein content even further by tossing in shredded chicken or ground beef. A Spanish-inspired meal could include baked potatoes with butter beans and chorizo in a hearty tomato sauce. Or for a fully Mediterranean twist, combine a baked potato with canned lentils and tuna, plus briny capers. As a bonus, adding tuna to your baked potato increases the protein by a whopping 20 grams per half can.
Don't limit those loaded spuds to lunch or dinner, either. There are many ways to use leftover baked potatoes, including serving them the morning after! Turn them into a balanced breakfast by loading them with canned baked beans, a fried egg, bacon bits, and cheese. The beauty of the canned beans and baked potato combo lies in its versatility, so don't be afraid to mix and match ingredients to create your culinary masterpiece.