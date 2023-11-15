Amp Up That Loaded Baked Potato With A Hearty Helping Of Tuna

Beyond simply making your classic oven-baked potato recipe, adding a few robust toppings can turn your spuds into a well-rounded meal. Not only are potatoes quite affordable, but their neutral flavor profile pairs well with several different foods. While adding your favorite veggies, cheese, and seasonings is a great way to amp up the taste of your baked spuds, you need an efficient protein source to leave your belly full and satisfied. While you can add leftover chili, canned beans, and even fried eggs to your next baked potato, adding a solid portion of perfectly seasoned tuna salad is both tasty and nutritious. Better yet, canned tuna is also affordable, and whether you choose oil or water-packed varieties, Healthline claims canned tuna is an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

Combine the cost-effectiveness of both potatoes and canned tuna with their satisfying taste-related qualities, and you have one delicious and healthy combination. Since canned tuna is already cooked, all you need to do is prepare your favorite tuna salad or season this canned delicacy as you wish and wait for your potatoes to bake. Before we get into extra ways you can elevate tuna-topped baked potatoes, let's discuss different ways you can prepare your canned fish so it serves as the ideal accompaniment to perfectly cooked potatoes.