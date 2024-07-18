A Tex-Mex Baked Potato Is A Genius Way To Upgrade The Classic

Starchy, versatile, and easy to make, a classic baked potato is a timeless comfort food for good reason. However, shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art. When you take the classics and infuse them with inspiration from different cuisines and cultures, you develop a unique culinary experience that honors tradition and celebrates innovation. Enter the Tex-Mex baked potato.

Before being fitted with salty, savory fixings, potatoes have a relatively mild taste, making them the perfect canvas for painting with the bold flavors of Tex-Mex cuisine. Spicy, tangy, and hearty, Tex-Mex food is renowned for its vibrant taste and substantial portions, making a baked potato infused with its flavors an invigorating departure from the basics. From garlicky black beans to fajita-seared meat, melty cheeses, and fiery peppers, there is no shortage of options for topping your roasted spud with a spicy, satiating roster of ingredients.

If you're not sold on the idea of a baked potato kissed with jalapeños and crumbly cotija or other Texican-fusion provisions, you might be surprised to know that potatoes aren't an uncommon fare in other Tex-Mex dishes. Whether it's vegetarian migas, breakfast street tacos, or papas con chorizo, starchy spuds are no stranger to this spicy intercultural cuisine.