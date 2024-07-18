A Tex-Mex Baked Potato Is A Genius Way To Upgrade The Classic
Starchy, versatile, and easy to make, a classic baked potato is a timeless comfort food for good reason. However, shaking up traditions is part of what makes cooking an art. When you take the classics and infuse them with inspiration from different cuisines and cultures, you develop a unique culinary experience that honors tradition and celebrates innovation. Enter the Tex-Mex baked potato.
Before being fitted with salty, savory fixings, potatoes have a relatively mild taste, making them the perfect canvas for painting with the bold flavors of Tex-Mex cuisine. Spicy, tangy, and hearty, Tex-Mex food is renowned for its vibrant taste and substantial portions, making a baked potato infused with its flavors an invigorating departure from the basics. From garlicky black beans to fajita-seared meat, melty cheeses, and fiery peppers, there is no shortage of options for topping your roasted spud with a spicy, satiating roster of ingredients.
If you're not sold on the idea of a baked potato kissed with jalapeños and crumbly cotija or other Texican-fusion provisions, you might be surprised to know that potatoes aren't an uncommon fare in other Tex-Mex dishes. Whether it's vegetarian migas, breakfast street tacos, or papas con chorizo, starchy spuds are no stranger to this spicy intercultural cuisine.
Tex-Mex baked potato ingredient combos
Now that you're privy to the greatness that is a Tex-Mex baked potato, fire up the oven and start cooking! While you're roasting that hot potato, prepare your toppings for assembly so you can pile, stuff, and pack them into that steamy tuber right away.
First, you'll want to select your spices and seasonings. Cumin is a classic Tex-Mex seasoning commonly used to jazz up meat that gives potatoes a savory and smoky taste and a bold, fragrant aroma. Chili powder brings a subtle yet accessible heat that adds a much-needed depth of flavor to bland potatoes. Combine with garlic and onion powder to give the spud a satisfying allium flair. As for herbs, citrusy cilantro, pungent oregano, or peppery green onions are three excellent options.
Top the well-seasoned baked potato with fajita chicken or meat to give it an umami-forward hit of protein. Alternatively, slow-cooked barbacoa or spicy Mexican chorizo are bold-tasting meat toppers. For a vegetarian option, lime-tinted black beans or smoked paprika-smothered soyrizo are just as tasty as their meaty counterparts. Sprinkle with a Mexican cheese blend or crumbly queso fresco, or drench the protein-packed potato with nacho cheese. Liven up the satiating toppings with refreshing guacamole, tangy sour cream, and garden-fresh pico de gallo. Don't forget fresh or pickled jalapeños for a touch of fire.
Best and worst potatoes for baking
Making a baked potato is a simple process that doesn't require Michelin-level skills to perfect. However, it's important to be mindful of the type of potato you use. Although there are many different potato cultivars, not all are suited for baking.
Use starchy, low-moisture spuds to bake a Tex-Mex potato. Potatoes that meet this criterion come out with a light, fluffy interior punctuated by a perfectly crispy skin. Russet, Idaho, and King Edward potatoes are classic options, but sweet potatoes work just as well while simultaneously jazzing up the flavor profile with a touch of sweetness that complements a spicy, zesty Tex-Mex baked potato recipe. Because they're often too small to hold up to the weight of your Tex-Mex fixings and too waxy to develop that must-have fluffy texture, always avoid red spuds when preparing a baked potato. Other waxy, low-starch, high-moisture potatoes that stubbornly hold their shape (which makes them well-suited for stews and sautees) include fingerlings and new potatoes.
Next time you're craving a simple yet flavorful dinner that doesn't require too much elbow grease, make Tex-Mex baked potatoes. Trust us, you'll never look at regular baked potatoes the same again.