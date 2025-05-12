Where To Find Store-Bought Texas Roadhouse Rolls (And How To Make Them Taste Restaurant Quality)

If you like Texas Roadhouse, you're probably a fan of its most famous dish: fresh-baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter on the side. They're so good that we placed them in the top spot of our ranking of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse, with rolls beating other classics like New York strip and Texas red chili. So, you'll be delighted to know you can buy the store-bought version of these rolls at Walmart.

For around $5 (at our local stores), the chain sells Texas Roadhouse mini rolls. The package comes with 12 of them, which need just a half hour in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The product also comes with honey cinnamon glaze. Of course, a glaze is a bit different from butter, so this item isn't quite the same as what you'd get from the restaurant.

Still, it should be enough to satisfy your craving — at least until the next time you can get to Texas Roadhouse. Make these rolls to enjoy on their own or use them as a side dish, perhaps alongside the best grilled steak recipe you can find or paired with homemade chicken wings. If that's still not scratching your itch for the real deal, don't worry; there are modifications you can make to get closer to the genuine thing.