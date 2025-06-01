Ree Drummond Uses This Frozen Store-Bought Shortcut Constantly (And You Should, Too)

The word "shortcut" has some negative and unfair connotations, especially when it comes to cooking. But time-saving options are actually a form of self-love, and no one knows this like Ree Drummond. The Pioneer Woman is a fan of one of our favorite frozen store-bought essentials: dinner rolls. If you take a gander at Drummond's selection of recipes, she uses this doughy ingredient to make calzones, pretzel dogs, and herby and garlic dinner rolls. They even make an appearance on her Thanksgiving Day table.

Sure, homemade Parker House rolls are delicious, but mixing, kneading, proofing, and forming perfectly shaped dinner rolls is labor intensive and time consuming. However, as the celebrity chef has demonstrated, this minimal effort option is easy to adapt for a variety of recipes and uses. Frozen, pre-made dough is ready to use, and it can be kept in the freezer for a long time. So grab a page out of Drummond's playbook because just as you can elevate store-bought dinner rolls, you can do the same with the frozen variety.