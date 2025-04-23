How To Add A Touch Of Style To Your Boring Kitchen Island
A kitchen island can feel empty and boring when it's not in use. If you've been wanting to decorate your island but don't know where to start, look no further — Daily Meal spoke with Christina Couvillion, the Design Visionary & CEO at Davinci Interiors to find out everything you need to know.
Couvillion has an easy fix to transform a kitchen island that takes less than 10 minutes and uses objects you may already own. She explains, "Style a tray or cutting board with a few curated items — like a candle, a small plant, a pretty dish towel, a ceramic jar, or a bowl of fresh fruit — to create a styled centerpiece on your island."
Additionally, Couvillion has suggestions if you don't have the items you need. She recommends this "warm and rustic" Home Beets Acacia serving board or this Laurel & Vine textured ceramic bowl for the base. For a pop of green, Couvillion recommends these VGIA faux eucalyptus stems or anything from the Laurel & Vine store on Amazon. Whichever items you go with, this decorative inspiration is sure to make a difference. Couvillion notes, "It adds instant polish and warmth to the kitchen without cluttering it. A styled tray creates a focal point and makes your kitchen feel intentional and cozy."
How to customize the stylized tray look for your island
If you love the idea of a curated decorative tray, it's important to know how to implement it. Of course, start with the base — a nice tray, wood cutting board, or marble slab are all great options. Next, Christina Couvillion says, "Add height with a small vase of greenery, a bottle of olive oil, or a tall candle." Then, "Layer in texture with a folded kitchen towel, small dish, or bowl." Finalize the display by adding something seasonal, such as pumpkins in the fall or any in-season fruits. (You can learn more about when each type of fruit is in-season by checking out our month-to-month seasonal produce guide.)
There are some general rules to consider with any decorative display. For example, Couvillion advises keeping items to odd numbers. She adds, "As a rule of thumb, groupings in odd numbers (like three or five) tend to feel more organic and visually appealing."
Furthermore, items that vary in height "add more visual interest," according to Couvillion. She likes using unique shapes, like with this Jonronboci hug donut decorative vase set. She also likes this Wenshuo fruit bowl and vase set for displaying real or fake flowers and fresh produce.
Other ideas for a kitchen island centerpiece
A stylized tray is not the only island-decorating idea Christina Couvillion suggests. She says, "For a more elevated and curated look, try stacking a few cookbooks or decorative coffee table books and topping them with a colorful glass object or sculptural piece." If you need cookbook suggestions, check out our list of the best cookbooks on Amazon to gift (and then gift them to yourself).
If you need something to place on top of the cookbook stack, try this colorful Cloudnola vase set, another of Couvillion's suggestions. She notes, "This approach adds both height and visual interest, and while it takes a bit more intention to get the balance right, the result can be stunning." To get creative with items that you already have, Couvillion's recommendations include "a mason jar with utensils or dried pasta" or "a small teapot, sugar bowl, or stack of mugs."
Couvillion adds that these ideas are also doable if you have a small kitchen. She notes that it "works best for larger kitchens with an island or open counter space, but can be adapted for a small kitchen with a compact tray in a corner or a section of the counter." Add this idea to the list of small apartment kitchen decor ideas that you need to know about, along with utilizing the walls and implementing bright colors.