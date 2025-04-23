How To Add A Touch Of Style To Your Boring Kitchen Island

A kitchen island can feel empty and boring when it's not in use. If you've been wanting to decorate your island but don't know where to start, look no further — Daily Meal spoke with Christina Couvillion, the Design Visionary & CEO at Davinci Interiors to find out everything you need to know.

Couvillion has an easy fix to transform a kitchen island that takes less than 10 minutes and uses objects you may already own. She explains, "Style a tray or cutting board with a few curated items — like a candle, a small plant, a pretty dish towel, a ceramic jar, or a bowl of fresh fruit — to create a styled centerpiece on your island."

Additionally, Couvillion has suggestions if you don't have the items you need. She recommends this "warm and rustic" Home Beets Acacia serving board or this Laurel & Vine textured ceramic bowl for the base. For a pop of green, Couvillion recommends these VGIA faux eucalyptus stems or anything from the Laurel & Vine store on Amazon. Whichever items you go with, this decorative inspiration is sure to make a difference. Couvillion notes, "It adds instant polish and warmth to the kitchen without cluttering it. A styled tray creates a focal point and makes your kitchen feel intentional and cozy."

