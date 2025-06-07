Does Costco Accept EBT?
There are tons of retailers across the country where families can use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards issued through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). For instance, Trader Joe's accepts EBT, and the benefit is one of the payment methods Aldi accepts. As a major retailer where families can buy in bulk at affordable prices, Costco has also been allowing customers to use EBT cards in all of its stores since 2009.
EBT cards are a lifeline for some families because SNAP provides them with supplementary funds, so that they can afford essential foods for their nutrition and well-being. As long as you have a membership, all Costco warehouses accept EBT cards as a form of payment for SNAP-eligible products, per Costco's online customer service page. While you can't use an EBT card for transactions made on Costco's website, it is an accepted method when using the store's Same-Day delivery option, which is powered by Instacart.
How to use your EBT card at Costco
Having your membership card ready for the cashier to scan is the Costco checkout hack to keep the line moving, and having your EBT card ready will also help the process run smoothly. All you have to do is swipe the card when it's time to pay, and follow the prompt to enter your PIN — similar to if you were using a bank debit card. Don't want to go through a regular line? No problem. The process is the same if you are using the self-checkout registers.
If you want to use SNAP benefits to order groceries from Costco and have them delivered by Instacart, you can add your EBT card to your Same-Day account. You follow a similar process to complete your order in the Costco app using the benefits card before submitting your order. Another way to use your EBT card for Instacart deliveries is to add the details as a payment method through the profile icon on the Same-Day website.
In both cases, don't forget to click the "Save" button. Also, make sure that you have a debit or credit card added to your account to cover non-SNAP-eligible items and delivery tips, taxes, and other fees which not covered by the program.
What you can and cannot buy at Costco using an EBT card
The foods that are eligible for purchase with an EBT card through SNAP benefits can vary by state, and Costco stated that it "adheres to all state laws regarding what can be purchased with EBT cards." While you'll have to check with your state agency for a full list of qualifying products when purchasing in-store, it's easy to see which items are EBT eligible when placing a Same-Day order because they're clearly marked. Some common qualifying products you can snag at Costco using this benefit include fresh and frozen produce, dairy and egg products, grain-based foods, fresh and frozen proteins, snacks and ice cream, canned goods, and non-alcoholic drinks. Generally, if the product has a "Nutrition Facts" label, it's likely eligible.
On the other hand, SNAP doesn't cover non-food items — such as tobacco, household cleaning products and supplies, personal hygiene products, clothing, jewelry, and electronics. Anything that has the "Supplement Facts" label, like medications and vitamins, doesn't qualify either. Also, you can't use your EBT card to buy food items that are hot and ready to eat — such as Costco's food court pizza, hot dogs, sandwiches, and snacks, as well as the store's rotisserie chicken. You'll need a debit or credit card to pay for these products. An exception to this rule is if you have Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) benefits, which allow individuals with disabilities and others who can't cook for themselves to purchase prepared foods with an EBT card.