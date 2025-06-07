Does Costco Accept EBT?

Having your membership card ready for the cashier to scan is the Costco checkout hack to keep the line moving, and having your EBT card ready will also help the process run smoothly. All you have to do is swipe the card when it's time to pay, and follow the prompt to enter your PIN — similar to if you were using a bank debit card. Don't want to go through a regular line? No problem. The process is the same if you are using the self-checkout registers.

If you want to use SNAP benefits to order groceries from Costco and have them delivered by Instacart, you can add your EBT card to your Same-Day account. You follow a similar process to complete your order in the Costco app using the benefits card before submitting your order. Another way to use your EBT card for Instacart deliveries is to add the details as a payment method through the profile icon on the Same-Day website.

In both cases, don't forget to click the "Save" button. Also, make sure that you have a debit or credit card added to your account to cover non-SNAP-eligible items and delivery tips, taxes, and other fees which not covered by the program.