What Payment Methods Does Aldi Actually Accept?

Aldi is a favorite choice for millions of consumers worldwide. In a recent survey, it was named the most popular grocery store in the U.S., outperforming 7-Eleven, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and Trader Joe's. Although it offers a smaller range of brands than its competitors, the prices are hard to beat. One of the things you may not know about Aldi is that it had a cash-only policy until 2004. In 2016, the supermarket chain started to accept credit cards (instead of just debit) as part of its expansion plan.

In 2018, only 13% of consumers used cash when shopping at supermarkets. Three years later, 57% of all payments made in the U.S. were done with credit and debit cards, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. The same source reports that mobile app payments are growing in popularity, too. Nowadays, Aldi accepts most forms of payment, including Apple and Google Pay. This strategy allows the store to reach more customers and create a seamless shopping experience.