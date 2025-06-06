The Unnecessary Ingredient We Found In Old El Paso's Canned Refried Beans

The canned food aisle is full of refried bean brands, oftentimes so many that you find yourself struggling with analysis paralysis. However, a good way to narrow down your options is to check the ingredient list for suspicious items. We used this very hack, discovering that Old El Paso's refried beans had one very unnecessary ingredient: sugar.

Daily Meal tasted and ranked 15 brands of canned refried beans, and Old El Paso refried beans came in last, partially due to the high sugar content. The majority of other refried beans we've seen don't contain this sweetener, and truthfully, they're better for it. Our taste-tester revealed that sugar didn't contribute to the overall flavor, and we're not sure what it's doing in the can to begin with. However, sugar seems to be sneaking into many processed foods, even savory ones. Old El Paso traditional refried beans contains less than 1 gram of sugar per ½ cup serving, which is a relatively small amount that our taste buds might not immediately identify. However, unnecessary sugar adds up in our daily diet. When it becomes too much, this excess sugar intake can lead to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

When sugar is combined with starch or fat, it creates a hyper-palatable food, meaning it feels rewarding to consume, which can lead to overeating and cravings. Refried beans already typically contain lard and pinto beans, so sugar creates the perfect trifecta to cause this hyper-palatable reaction. So, if you're trying to eat healthier, avoid unnecessary sugar, especially in refried beans. Luckily, there are plenty of healthier brands that have zero sugar and taste even better.