The Unnecessary Ingredient We Found In Old El Paso's Canned Refried Beans
The canned food aisle is full of refried bean brands, oftentimes so many that you find yourself struggling with analysis paralysis. However, a good way to narrow down your options is to check the ingredient list for suspicious items. We used this very hack, discovering that Old El Paso's refried beans had one very unnecessary ingredient: sugar.
Daily Meal tasted and ranked 15 brands of canned refried beans, and Old El Paso refried beans came in last, partially due to the high sugar content. The majority of other refried beans we've seen don't contain this sweetener, and truthfully, they're better for it. Our taste-tester revealed that sugar didn't contribute to the overall flavor, and we're not sure what it's doing in the can to begin with. However, sugar seems to be sneaking into many processed foods, even savory ones. Old El Paso traditional refried beans contains less than 1 gram of sugar per ½ cup serving, which is a relatively small amount that our taste buds might not immediately identify. However, unnecessary sugar adds up in our daily diet. When it becomes too much, this excess sugar intake can lead to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.
When sugar is combined with starch or fat, it creates a hyper-palatable food, meaning it feels rewarding to consume, which can lead to overeating and cravings. Refried beans already typically contain lard and pinto beans, so sugar creates the perfect trifecta to cause this hyper-palatable reaction. So, if you're trying to eat healthier, avoid unnecessary sugar, especially in refried beans. Luckily, there are plenty of healthier brands that have zero sugar and taste even better.
The best canned refried beans and easy upgrades
Looking for classic refried beans without frivolous ingredients? Sun Vista is a traditional option, containing a simple ingredient list of pinto beans, water, lard, vinegar, and seasonings. The flavor is well balanced, and it has that whipped, creamy texture we crave in refried beans.
If you prefer to go vegan, try Siete Foods refried pinto beans, which are made with organic beans, water, avocado oil, and seasonings. Although this vegan brand doesn't contain lard, you wouldn't know since avocado oil contributes a rich flavor.
Want to add an extra oomph to this simple canned food? There are many ways to upgrade refried beans, from adding bacon fat to mixing in sautéed onions and garlic. Reheat the refried beans directly in a pan with leftover bacon grease to infuse the flavors, and consider sprinkling crumbled bacon bits over the final product. Meanwhile, let any sautéed veggies caramelize before combining them with the beans. For an acidic tang, add a dash of lemon juice or pickle brine to your refried beans. And for sweet and spicy notes without processed sugar, combine refried beans with honey and 'nduja sausage.