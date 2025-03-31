We Tasted And Ranked 15 Brands Of Canned Refried Beans

If you like making Mexican dishes, or other Latin American cuisine at home, refried beans are a must. They're a pivotal ingredient in everything from burritos to tacos, tortas to tostadas. Refried beans can be made from scratch, but that can be a time-consuming chore, especially if using dried beans. First, there's the bean soaking, then the initial boiling which can take an eternity, then they need to be mashed, seasoned, and cooked again in fat like lard or oil. Thankfully, canned refried beans are cheap and widely available, ready to save you valuable hours.

Which canned refried beans are going to bring the best flavor to your dishes, and which should you avoid? We selected 15 different brands to taste, evaluate, and rank. To keep the playing field as even as possible, these are all basic, traditional refried beans — we've left out those made from black beans, and any that include other major secondary ingredients. We did include a few vegan and fat-free options here, so whatever your dietary needs and preferences, this ranking should help you choose the can of refried beans — or frijoles refritos, as they're called in Spanish — that will best elevate your meals.