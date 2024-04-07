The 2 Simple Ingredients That Easily Upgrade Canned Refried Beans

Refried beans are earthy, rich, and creamy from a long simmer, which concentrates all that salty, savory goodness. Hot sauce and sweetness bring balance to the dish, making it punchy enough to prevent palate fatigue.

'Nduja, a soft Italian salami made with ground pork and Calabrian chilis, is spreadable and complex. With major umami, plus a big kick of spice, it brings depth to every dish. It's also funky in flavor, and all together, has a profile that welcomes a little sweetness. You may find brown sugar in some refried bean recipes, and while that certainly still works here, I enjoy the floral undertones of a good drizzle of honey. It both balances and elevates the 'nduja, and is easy to incorporate as a liquid sweetener.

When it comes to adding these ingredients to your refried beans recipe, you can keep to the ratio you would use for brown sugar and pork — be it bacon or otherwise. For both, a little goes a long way, and especially if you're sensitive to heat, it's a good idea to start with a small amount of 'nduja and add as you like. Because the pork is cured, there's no need to cook it, so I prefer to just stir both of these elements in a few minutes before the beans are ready to go, giving them a chance to pop rather than being cooked down.