For The Best Mayo-Free Tuna Salad Reach For This Creamy Ingredient Instead
Americans have long considered tuna salad a healthy meal, thanks in part to tuna's important nutrients like protein and calcium. Canned tuna also means it's easy to make. But tuna salad's reputation as a simple diet food can be undermined by one common ingredient: mayonnaise. Whether for health reasons or personal preference, Greek yogurt makes a great substitute in tuna salad.
Greek yogurt is significantly lower in sodium, calories, fat, and cholesterol than mayonnaise, which contains at least 65% vegetable oil per FDA regulations. Greek yogurt's similarly creamy texture will help hold the salad together, and although it doesn't taste like mayo, the tart tanginess of Greek yogurt is also great for letting tuna and other ingredients shine.
Greek yogurt is also a particularly nutritious addition. It contains vitamin B12, which boosts nervous system function, as well as selenium and zinc, two elements that are important for a healthy immune system. It's also notably high in protein, further boosting the already protein-rich nature of this food.
Greek yogurt can make tuna salad freezable
It's possible to freeze tuna salad for up to two months if you use full-fat Greek yogurt. Mayonnaise and low-fat Greek yogurt are both prone to separating when frozen, which can ruin the texture. Full-fat is thicker, which helps maintain creaminess when thawed. And though it's high in fat, they are healthy fats associated with a lower risk of diabetes and higher HDL cholesterol (the good kind).
A tip for a better-tasting tuna salad is to drain canned tuna first, whether it is eaten fresh or frozen. Removing excess oil or brine from the tuna will help the Greek yogurt stick better, creating improved consistency. When freezing the tuna salad, that excess liquid could lead to the formation of ice crystals and freezer burn, so it's best to leave it out.
Like full-fat Greek yogurt, many unexpected tuna salad ingredient additions freeze well when stored correctly in an airtight container, including chickpeas and jalapeños. But other potential components may soften after freezing, including conventional ones like celery and tomatoes, as well as unconventional choices like kimchi and apples.