For The Best Mayo-Free Tuna Salad Reach For This Creamy Ingredient Instead

Americans have long considered tuna salad a healthy meal, thanks in part to tuna's important nutrients like protein and calcium. Canned tuna also means it's easy to make. But tuna salad's reputation as a simple diet food can be undermined by one common ingredient: mayonnaise. Whether for health reasons or personal preference, Greek yogurt makes a great substitute in tuna salad.

Greek yogurt is significantly lower in sodium, calories, fat, and cholesterol than mayonnaise, which contains at least 65% vegetable oil per FDA regulations. Greek yogurt's similarly creamy texture will help hold the salad together, and although it doesn't taste like mayo, the tart tanginess of Greek yogurt is also great for letting tuna and other ingredients shine.

Greek yogurt is also a particularly nutritious addition. It contains vitamin B12, which boosts nervous system function, as well as selenium and zinc, two elements that are important for a healthy immune system. It's also notably high in protein, further boosting the already protein-rich nature of this food.