Is It Ever OK To Freeze Tuna Salad?

Next to standard peanut butter and jelly and countless deli meat combinations, traditional tuna salad serves as a delicious sandwich option. This creamy salad is typically composed of canned tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, and freshly chopped extras like onion, celery, and even, in some cases, fresh fruit. Next to mashing a healthy scoop of tuna salad between two slices of soft sandwich bread, this delightful mixture is also enjoyed with crackers, over a bed of crisp lettuce, and even straight from your bowl or plate with a fork. Even though this creamy, protein-rich salad can be consumed in several creative ways, the required chopping and mixing amidst preparation may leave you wishing you could make a double batch and save the leftovers for another time.

According to FoodSafety.gov, tuna salad can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days, but unfortunately, freezing this mayo-based salad is not recommended. Since mayonnaise is made through an emulsion of oil, water, egg, and acid, the creamy condiment you know and love runs the risk of separating and taking on a chunky, unappetizing texture once frozen and thawed.

Even though freezing mayo-loaded tuna salad in its entirety is not recommended, you can freeze this tasty mix as long as you leave out your favorite egg-based condiment until you're ready to enjoy a spoonful or two. Skipping the condiments until thawed also ensures a deliciously creamy tuna salad every time. Your extra efforts will grant you easy-to-assemble tuna salad whenever the mood strikes.