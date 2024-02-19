Is It Ever OK To Freeze Tuna Salad?
Next to standard peanut butter and jelly and countless deli meat combinations, traditional tuna salad serves as a delicious sandwich option. This creamy salad is typically composed of canned tuna, mayonnaise, mustard, and freshly chopped extras like onion, celery, and even, in some cases, fresh fruit. Next to mashing a healthy scoop of tuna salad between two slices of soft sandwich bread, this delightful mixture is also enjoyed with crackers, over a bed of crisp lettuce, and even straight from your bowl or plate with a fork. Even though this creamy, protein-rich salad can be consumed in several creative ways, the required chopping and mixing amidst preparation may leave you wishing you could make a double batch and save the leftovers for another time.
According to FoodSafety.gov, tuna salad can be stored in the refrigerator for up to four days, but unfortunately, freezing this mayo-based salad is not recommended. Since mayonnaise is made through an emulsion of oil, water, egg, and acid, the creamy condiment you know and love runs the risk of separating and taking on a chunky, unappetizing texture once frozen and thawed.
Even though freezing mayo-loaded tuna salad in its entirety is not recommended, you can freeze this tasty mix as long as you leave out your favorite egg-based condiment until you're ready to enjoy a spoonful or two. Skipping the condiments until thawed also ensures a deliciously creamy tuna salad every time. Your extra efforts will grant you easy-to-assemble tuna salad whenever the mood strikes.
How to effectively freeze tuna salad
Before you start the preparation process, you may wonder if freezing canned tuna is a good idea. While freezing canned fish directly without removing excess moisture leads to unsavory textures, the USDA states that once canned foods are effectively drained and placed in different containers, freezing is completely safe.
Now that you've been given the green light, start by draining tuna and mixing in your produce. You're better off using vegetables you know have a high success rate in the freezer, such as onions and celery. If you usually enjoy sprucing up your tuna mix with moisture-loaded produce such as cucumbers and tomatoes, wait to add these foods until your tuna has been successfully thawed. Just like mayonnaise tends to separate once frozen, water-heavy fruits and vegetables may also struggle to retain their structural integrity.
Next to adding freezer-safe produce, feel free to add any dried spices to your tuna salad before mixing. Once all your salad ingredients have been incorporated (minus the dressing), place your tuna mix in single-serve freezer-safe containers and freeze for up to six weeks. When you're ready to enjoy, give your tuna salad ample time to defrost in your refrigerator before mixing in those necessary condiments. Even though freezing the majority of this delicious snack is beneficial, if you wish there were a way you could freeze tuna salad in its entirety, you actually can by switching up the ingredients in your standard recipe.
Make your next batch of tuna salad 100% freezer-friendly with a few ingredient swaps
If you're up for using other ingredients besides that precious jar of traditional mayonnaise, you can make a delicious freezer-approved tuna salad. Among the plethora of mayo substitutes, Greek yogurt is one to consider for its creamy consistency. Moreover, Greek yogurt has an exceptionally high protein count; better yet, it can be safely frozen for up to two months. Instead of using mayonnaise in your next tuna salad recipe, why not make a batch of healthy tuna salad with Greek yogurt and easily freeze those leftovers?
If you're up for another alternative, combine cream cheese and Miracle Whip to make a freezer-friendly tuna salad dressing. Unlike mayo, which is made with over 50% oil, Miracle Whip is made with less oil but also cornstarch to form a stable and thick consistency. These intrinsic ingredient differences allow Miracle Whip to retain its creamy texture when frozen and thawed. Cream cheese lasts up to two months in the refrigerator and, when combined with Miracle Whip, makes a strong, low-moisture dressing perfect for a sturdy, freezer-safe tuna salad. Depending on both your love for mayo and your commitment to using this oil-heavy condiment before freezing, you have a few alternative ways to make a tasty yet stable, freezer-friendly tuna salad.