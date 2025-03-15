You're One Easy Tip Away From Better-Tasting Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is a quick, protein-packed dish that's endlessly versatile, whether you enjoy it in a sandwich, on crackers, or straight from the dish. But if your tuna salad often turns out sloppy or lacks that perfect creamy texture, the secret might lie in how you prepare the tuna itself. The solution? Properly draining your tuna before mixing it with your other ingredients. It's a simple step that makes all the difference.

When you skip the draining step, especially if the tuna is packed in brine, the excess liquid dilutes the mayonnaise or creamy dressing you're using, leaving you with a watery, unappetizing mess. On the other hand, if your tuna is packed in oil and not adequately drained, the result can be overly greasy, masking the delicate flavor of the fish.

To properly drain tuna, open the can and empty it into a colander or strainer. You can even try this Tuna Strainer Press specifically for tuna. Break up the tuna with a fork or spoon, pressing it gently against the colander to release any liquid. This ensures that both brine and oil are entirely removed. There's no need to pat the tuna dry with paper towels; if no liquid is dripping from the bottom of the strainer, your tuna is ready to use.