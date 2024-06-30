The Jersey Shore Origins Of Roasting Marshmallows On A Campfire

As it turns out, marshmallows themselves have been around since ancient times. Although they likely looked and tasted very different, some versions of this culinary creation date back to ancient Greece, when the marsh mallow plant was tapped for its reported medicinal qualities (including claims ranging from cough suppression to anti-inflammatory properties).

The mallows young people were probably firing up in the 1890s on the Jersey Shore may have been similar to today's squishy treats in terms of ingredient list (sugar, egg whites, flavoring), they were still an antecedent. This was before efficiency-boosting extruder technology and widespread access to sugar — some of the factors that made marshmallows economically accessible to the mainstream. That means that this ritual was probably conducted mostly by people with money and the means to not only take these summer holidays, for which Atlantic City and other Jersey Shore hot spots were becoming notable, but also invest in a treat that they didn't mind setting on fire. Perhaps the sheer spectacle, the delight of watching as the mallow puffed and charred, cheering on their fellow roasters, was worth the investment.

It's hard to know what these originators would have contributed to the conversation when Twitter debated how to roast the perfect marshmallow, or if they'd appreciate going a step further with a classic s'mores. Regardless of their methods or what compelled them to the campfire, today's marshmallow lovers can appreciate their legacy.