The Biggest Coffee Recalls In History

It's fair to say coffee is a pretty popular drink. People drink a staggering amount of coffee, and in the United States, nearly three-quarters of Americans drink it every single day, according to Drive Research. The booming coffee industry is showing no signs of slowing down, and today consumers have access to more choice than ever, with ground, instant, and canned coffee brands all fighting for your attention. However, the sheer size of the market and the amount of products out there mean that coffee recalls are both common and enormous. Although some coffee recalls have been fairly contained, others have involved staggering quantities, with millions of cans, bottles, or coffee bags being tracked down by manufacturers.

Plus, while coffee is generally seen as a pretty safe product, the reasons for recalling it have been anything but. Like other processed foods, coffee recalls have been issued as a result of contamination from foreign materials like plastic and metal, or by harmful toxins that could cause serious risk to health. Elsewhere, coffee products have had to be recalled due to manufacturing issues that might have caused harm to consumers. It turns out, the coffee world's a bit more dangerous than we thought.