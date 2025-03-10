The World Drinks A Truly Vast Quantity Of Coffee Every Day

What is the one thing you want to be handed when you rise from your slumber? For most, it would be a nice, hot cup of coffee made from their favorite variety of coffee beans. And you're not alone in your devotion to this dark beverage that transforms groggy mortals into functioning humans. People all around the world get hankering for a nice cup of Joe, especially at certain hours of the day. Clearly, the fellow is irresistible. While you can estimate the enormous demand for this beloved beverage because of its popularity, have you ever wondered how much of this beloved brew the world guzzles down each day?

Before we get to numbers, here's a little perspective: Coffee is the second most consumed beverage in the world, right after water (though tea is always trying to sneak into second place). Every single day, a staggering 2.25 billion cups of coffee fuel the world's 1 billion caffeine aficionados. And if that number doesn't wake you up, here's another: Coffee is one of the most traded commodities in the world, second only to crude oil. That's right; black gold meets liquid gold.