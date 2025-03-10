The World Drinks A Truly Vast Quantity Of Coffee Every Day
What is the one thing you want to be handed when you rise from your slumber? For most, it would be a nice, hot cup of coffee made from their favorite variety of coffee beans. And you're not alone in your devotion to this dark beverage that transforms groggy mortals into functioning humans. People all around the world get hankering for a nice cup of Joe, especially at certain hours of the day. Clearly, the fellow is irresistible. While you can estimate the enormous demand for this beloved beverage because of its popularity, have you ever wondered how much of this beloved brew the world guzzles down each day?
Before we get to numbers, here's a little perspective: Coffee is the second most consumed beverage in the world, right after water (though tea is always trying to sneak into second place). Every single day, a staggering 2.25 billion cups of coffee fuel the world's 1 billion caffeine aficionados. And if that number doesn't wake you up, here's another: Coffee is one of the most traded commodities in the world, second only to crude oil. That's right; black gold meets liquid gold.
Our love affair with coffee isn't cooling down anytime soon
In 2023, the global coffee market was worth nearly $224 billion, and it's expected to keep brewing strong, with a projected growth of 5.4% by 2030. Coffee is grown in around 70 countries that form part of the coffee belt — a 3,200-mile stretch around the globe that spans five continents: North America, South America, Oceania, Africa, and Asia. However, more than half of global production comes from Brazil (around 40%) and Vietnam.
In America, only 4% of people forgo making coffee at home, and a whopping 87% of Americans consider themselves somewhat or entirely coffee-obsessed. Though there is a clear choice when it comes to the form: the demand for espresso martinis has been skyrocketing in the country (up 79% from 2022), though it is shot-flavored lattes that steal the show at coffee shops where Starbucks and Dunkin are the top two favorite coffee chains (per Statistica). However, when it comes to maximum consumption, it is not America that wears the crown.
Nordic countries consume the maximum amount of coffee
When it comes to coffee, Scandinavian countries don't just sip; they chug. The caffeine-heavy beverage is almost a national drink there, with Finland consuming the most per person in the world, followed by Sweden and Iceland. In fact, drinking one to three cups a day is essential in these nations. Despite America's deep love affair with coffee, it isn't among the world's biggest consumers. So, you can imagine the level of consumption required to break into the top three. Weather is one factor, but a social coffee culture rooted in traditions like fika (in Sweden), where coffee is enjoyed with pastries and conversation, fosters social bonds and fuels demand. Beyond Scandinavia, the Netherlands also ranks among the highest coffee-consuming countries, with intake well above the European average.
While rankings fluctuate, one thing is clear: humans love coffee. Preferences vary, with some favoring specific blends and preparations over others. For instance, unlike in the U.S., most people in the U.K. take their daily cup with milk. Still, the universal appeal of this ancient drink, which originated in Ethiopia and Yemen, is undeniable, and its popularity will only grow over time.