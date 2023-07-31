18 Rao's Homemade Sauce Flavors, Ranked

Rao's Homemade didn't start with selling jarred pasta and pizza sauces. Its humble origins began in 1896 with founder Charles Rao, an immigrant from Polla in southern Italy. That year, he invested in his first restaurant venture in New York City, the legendary Rao's. Over the next century, Rao's would gain notoriety with its simple, homemade authentic Italian cuisine, which garnered it a 3-star review in 1977 from legendary New York Times restaurant critic Mimi Sheraton.

It began selling its sauces in 1992 when then manager Frank Pellegrino Sr. recognized there was a demand for an Italian sauce product with no frills or fuss, just quality ingredients slow-cooked with patience and care. Since then, the empire has expanded to include multiple restaurant locations and all varieties of Italian fare, from pasta to soups to frozen pizza, but the sauce has remained the central superstar of this brand.

But is it worth it, you might ask? At $4.99-$8.99 a jar, Rao's is a bit more expensive than some of its saucy competitors on the market. Our answer based on sampling 18 different varieties is an unequivocal yes. This may not be your everyday sauce for a quick weeknight spaghetti for the family. But, for a gourmet dish or a specialty recipe, like a classic lasagna, you cannot beat the quality of these sauces. Though it was a challenge, we did rank the sauces from least to most favorite, although they were all spectacular.