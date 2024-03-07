Here Are Ina Garten's 2 Favorite Brands Of Dried Pasta

Memoirist and "Barefoot Contessa" host Ina Garten has a solid fan base for a reason. The serene purveyor of home entertaining and cooking effortlessly in a Nancy Meyers-style kitchen can whip up easy and accessible dishes for pretty much any situation. The ingredients she usually specifies aren't the kind you need to spend a bunch of time and gas money finding. A prime example is her preference for dried pasta brands that you can easily find on your supermarket shelves. And, honestly, if dried pasta is good enough for the Barefoot Contessa, it's good enough for all home cooks.

Something Garten has become known for is her repertoire of easy everyday pastas featuring shapes like bucatini, rigatoni, and penne. For these simple meals where getting dinner on the table is the main goal, she often suggests using grocery store mainstay De Cecco. It happens to be one of two pasta companies recommended on her website's shop; the other, Cipriani, makes a slightly more specialized and expensive product that is richer in more ways than one.