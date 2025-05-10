The Best Aldi Bakery Item According To Our Taste Test

Aldi is the go-to grocery store for many shoppers, all thanks to its affordable prices and variety of fun items — including an array of yummy baked goods for those with a sweet tooth. To help expedite the decision-making process, we ranked all of the Aldi bakery items from worst to best. One sweet treat came out on top: Bake Shop strawberry cheese strip danish.

Our tester considered a few key aspects when doing this ranking: Taste, texture, smell, and price. With that in mind, the strawberry strip danish easily took the top spot. The strip danish contains strawberry filling and cream cheese and is topped with a sweet glaze. It smelled sweet, buttery, and, fittingly, just like strawberries, with a soft and flaky texture. As for the taste, our tester found it to be "perfectly embodied by the smell."

Plus, you can't beat the price. At just $3.49, it comes with four large servings — which makes it one of the Aldi hidden gems that you can buy for under five bucks. In other words, you get four danishes for what is easily less than the price of one pastry at any local bakery.

