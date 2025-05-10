The Best Aldi Bakery Item According To Our Taste Test
Aldi is the go-to grocery store for many shoppers, all thanks to its affordable prices and variety of fun items — including an array of yummy baked goods for those with a sweet tooth. To help expedite the decision-making process, we ranked all of the Aldi bakery items from worst to best. One sweet treat came out on top: Bake Shop strawberry cheese strip danish.
Our tester considered a few key aspects when doing this ranking: Taste, texture, smell, and price. With that in mind, the strawberry strip danish easily took the top spot. The strip danish contains strawberry filling and cream cheese and is topped with a sweet glaze. It smelled sweet, buttery, and, fittingly, just like strawberries, with a soft and flaky texture. As for the taste, our tester found it to be "perfectly embodied by the smell."
Plus, you can't beat the price. At just $3.49, it comes with four large servings — which makes it one of the Aldi hidden gems that you can buy for under five bucks. In other words, you get four danishes for what is easily less than the price of one pastry at any local bakery.
How to serve Aldi's strawberry danishes
While the Bake Shop strawberry cheese strip danish tasted great all on its own, our tester found that it was even better after being warmed up in the microwave. So, you'll definitely want to give the danish the microwave treatment — just about five to ten seconds should do it — as it may make the pastry taste like it came straight out of the oven.
Additionally, you can dress up the strawberry danish to make it a bit more extravagant, or even serve it as dessert. A dollop of whipped cream can go a long way. You can even top it with fresh, sliced strawberries. Or, pair the danish with a scoop of vanilla or strawberry ice cream. You can even grab a fan-favorite ice cream brand while at Aldi – shoppers love Aldi's Specially Selected vanilla premium ice cream because of its short ingredient list of just five items.
You can also drizzle it with chocolate sauce or even top it with a fancy homemade sauce, such as our honey and thyme strawberry sauce. Or, if you want to add some tang, you could top the danish with lemon curd.