What Is The Return Policy At Whole Foods?

Returning items you've purchased but aren't happy with can feel like a chore, but Whole Foods keeps things relatively straightforward. While there are many mistakes you should avoid while shopping at Whole Foods, not taking advantage of their return policy is among the biggest. The store promises 100% customer satisfaction, but that doesn't mean you can return just anything with no questions asked. There are a few rules and exceptions to keep in mind.

For most items, you have 90 days to make a return with a receipt, and refunds usually go back to the original payment method. If you've lost your receipt but paid with a credit card or have your Amazon Prime account linked, a customer service supervisor might be able to pull up your purchase and complete the return. But if you paid in cash, you're out of luck. And while the store tries to make returns seamless in the event of Whole Foods recalls, having proof of purchase makes the process easier, so it's best to always hang on to your receipt.

Whole Foods doesn't lay out a strict policy for damaged items, so whether you can return something might depend on the store. If an item was damaged when you bought it, returning it quickly with a receipt increases your chances of success. But if you dropped a glass bottle of olive oil in the parking lot, that one's probably on you. Perishable items, especially those past their expiration date, may also be harder to return, and final decisions are often up to store discretion.