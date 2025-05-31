5 Fast Food Restaurants That Offer Gluten-Free Buns For Burgers And Sandwiches

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Following a gluten-free diet but craving a burger? You can always order one without bread or on a lettuce wrap. But let's get real ... sometimes you just crave burgers in their traditional form — bread and all. Luckily, there's a handful of fast food restaurants offering gluten-free buns.

Genuinely gluten-free items require third-party certification, with strict protocols ensuring they meet standards. As such, some fast-food gluten-free buns come individually wrapped, promising zero cross-contamination. They're often heated in their packaging and served on the side, in a DIY-burger fashion. Other establishments offer gluten-free buns but aren't as strict about this process, with kitchen staff assembling the burger and bun, serving it ready-to-eat.

Mind you, the bun is just one piece of the puzzle. If you're truly gluten-free, make sure the other sandwich ingredients are as well. Breaded meats, sauces, and those crispy onions may contain standard wheat flour. Even plain beef or chicken patties could be cooked on shared grills, depending on the restaurant. But if you're comfy with a chain's menu and simply looking for a gluten-free bread option, we've got you covered. Below, you'll find five establishments that can satisfy that gluten-free burger craving — bun included!