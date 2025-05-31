5 Fast Food Restaurants That Offer Gluten-Free Buns For Burgers And Sandwiches
Following a gluten-free diet but craving a burger? You can always order one without bread or on a lettuce wrap. But let's get real ... sometimes you just crave burgers in their traditional form — bread and all. Luckily, there's a handful of fast food restaurants offering gluten-free buns.
Genuinely gluten-free items require third-party certification, with strict protocols ensuring they meet standards. As such, some fast-food gluten-free buns come individually wrapped, promising zero cross-contamination. They're often heated in their packaging and served on the side, in a DIY-burger fashion. Other establishments offer gluten-free buns but aren't as strict about this process, with kitchen staff assembling the burger and bun, serving it ready-to-eat.
Mind you, the bun is just one piece of the puzzle. If you're truly gluten-free, make sure the other sandwich ingredients are as well. Breaded meats, sauces, and those crispy onions may contain standard wheat flour. Even plain beef or chicken patties could be cooked on shared grills, depending on the restaurant. But if you're comfy with a chain's menu and simply looking for a gluten-free bread option, we've got you covered. Below, you'll find five establishments that can satisfy that gluten-free burger craving — bun included!
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A is gluten-free friendly. The company lists exactly which items are gluten-free, with the sealed packaging to prove it. These include Cinnamon Apple Sauce, Waffle Potato chips, a few drinks, and of course, the burger bun! This bun is made from gluten-free grains, including sorghum and amaranth. However, gluten-free bread is notoriously difficult to get just right, and this bun received mixed reviews online. On Find Me Gluten Free, some say it's the best gluten-free burger bun they've had, while others claim it's dry or grainy.
Wondering what to slip in between those pre-sliced buns? The grilled chicken filet isn't made with gluten, so you can order sandwiches like the Grilled Chicken, Grilled Chicken Club, or Smokehouse BBQ Bacon with Grilled Chicken. Chick-fil-A is also among the list of fast-food restaurants serving gluten-free breakfast. If craving a breakfast sandwich, order the gluten-free bun with any combination of ingredients like sausage, bacon, chicken filet, cheese, and eggs (all made without gluten).
To limit cross-contamination, tell the staff your meal needs a "red flag" for a gluten allergy and ask them to use fresh gloves when assembling your sandwich. Although not completely fail-proof, this gives the kitchen a heads-up to be extra cautious, avoiding cross-contamination at all costs.
Shake Shack
Most Shake Shack locations offer gluten-free buns, which, according to consumers, are suspiciously good. On one Reddit thread, several diners enjoyed the buns so much, they questioned whether they were gluten-free at all, with one commenting, "It was either the best gluten-free hamburger bun I've ever had or not gluten-free." The consensus? The buns were indeed gluten-free, just surprisingly tasty.
At Shake Shack, kitchen staff can either fully assemble your burger or serve your packaged gluten-free bun on the side. If you have a preference, make sure to specify when ordering. The chain's gluten-free buns can be ordered with just about any sandwich, including breakfast options. Keep it simple with a BLT or hamburger, or go for extra goodies in the Bacon Avocado or Shake Burger.
Fair warning: The shroom patty, veggie patty, fried chicken patty, and crispy onions are all made with gluten, so watch out for sandwiches containing these ingredients. For those uber-sensitive individuals, the company's signature ShackSauce, along with several other sauces and the breakfast sausage, are manufactured in facilities with potential cross-contamination. And while the hot dogs can be ordered sans bun or in a lettuce wrap, they don't really fit the gluten-free bun shape.
Culver's
Culver's offers Rotella's Gluten Free Buns, a brand that's received positive shout-outs online. Yes, like most gluten-free options, they're a bit crumblier than regular buns — it's just the nature of gluten-free bread. As one Reddit fan puts it, "All gluten-free buns fall apart, Culver's is probably the most tasty."
Those with high sensitivity or full-blown celiac disease will appreciate the chain's protocol. Staff ask if it's an allergy or a preference, and "allergy" orders get special treatment. Think fresh gloves and separate packaging for buns and condiments. Just note that not all locations have dedicated fryers, and the chain warns that most meats are cooked on a shared grill.
Those comfortable consuming the meat won't be disappointed since Culver's is known for fresh, juicy patties that are never frozen. Their Butterburger lineup includes tasty options like the signature ButterBurger, Culver Deluxe, and Mushroom & Swiss. However, the Butterburger name isn't about butter-marinated meat but the buns — which are lightly buttered and toasted for that oh-so-satisfying texture. Since your gluten-free buns might not get this same treatment in-store, try taking them home to butter and toast them yourself for that extra touch of deliciousness.
Smashburger
Smashburger fans will be happy to hear the chain offers gluten-free buns made by Udi's, one of the best gluten-free bread brands out there. Udi's is known for tasty, high-quality products that are actually affordable. One Amazon reviewer raved that it's the "only gluten-free bread that is equal to regular white bread." Another chimed in with a more balanced take: "It is very soft and the taste is very good," but "It is dry and does fall apart a little when you bite into it." From what we've seen, yes, gluten-free bread tends to be drier, but Udi's is definitely top-tier.
The real standout at Smashburger isn't the gluten-free bun, but the chain's cooking technique. Firmly pressing beef into a hot grill creates thinner patties with a distinctive seared crust. If you like that caramelized, crispy meat, you'll love this chain's beef burgers. And luckily, their menu includes everything from simple classics to elaborate options like the Double Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack Smash — a mouthful in many ways.
On Find Me Gluten Free, many customers report that their local Smashburger had a dedicated grill to toast those gluten-free buns and a dedicated fryer for other gluten-free items. While it's worth confirming at your nearest location, Smashburger appears to be a strong contender for those looking for fast food chains selling gluten-free fries and burgers.
Fatburger
Fatburger also offers Udi's gluten-free buns for those with dietary restrictions. However, it's not the only dietary restriction the chain caters to. You'll find the gluten-free buns listed under the chain's add-ons, alongside dairy-free cheese. The burger joint also offers more vegan-friendly options like Impossible Burgers and vegan milkshakes. So if you're gluten-free AND lactose-intolerant or vegan, you just hit the jackpot! However, just as the chain doesn't claim to be certified gluten-free, it also doesn't claim to be a strict vegan environment. Diners with serious dietary restrictions should be aware of cross-contamination, especially if the branch doesn't use dedicated fryers or grills.
If you're a meat fan, rest assured that Fatburger prides itself on using 100% pure lean beef and making burgers built to order. Customers can get the works, served with all the classic toppings, like lettuce, tomato, onion, and more. Alternatively, they can fully customize their burger as they please. Fortunately, most of Fatburger's offerings can be made gluten-free when paired with Udi's buns, including the original Fatburger, the Kingburger, and even vegan and turkey burgers. However, those with gluten sensitivities should steer clear of the chicken sandwiches and onion rings.