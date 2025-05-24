6 Facts About McDonald's Fries Only A True Fan Would Know

McDonald's french fries are often hailed as the best fries in the fast food game, and for good reason. From their crispy, golden brown exterior to their soft, potatoe-y center, they have been winning hearts of the young and old alike for years. It's hard to imagine that these fries were added to the menu as something of an afterthought when they first replaced plain potato chips at McDonald's in 1949. A Big Mac or McNugget meal is simply not complete without this staple side. Loyal customers have discovered plenty of secret ordering hacks to enhance the menu item even further, like ordering them unsalted for the freshest batch or requesting burger seasoning instead of salt. But there is a lot of lore behind McDonald's french fries that many customers might not be privy to.

For instance, McDonald's fries were once at the center of a massive lawsuit that wound up costing the company more than $10 million. And did you know that there was a special potato calculator invented to ensure each batch was perfect at every location, every single time? Here are six little-known secrets about McDonald's fries that only true fans of the Golden Arches would know.