3 Gigantic New Buc-Ee's Locations Are Coming To These States This Summer

You may not be familiar with Buc-ee's if you're not from the American South, but the giant shops with gas stations and a buck-toothed beaver mascot are wildly popular among its legions of fans. Designed with road travelers in mind and famous for its super clean bathrooms, Buc-ee's locations typically have over 100 gas pumps and massive stores filled with snacks, drinks, and more. And now, three states are getting new locations of the road-trip haven, two of which are the first ever in that state.

On June 9, Mississippi is getting its first Buc-ee's in Harrison County, with a characteristically massive collection of 100 gas pumps and a 74,000 square foot store. A few weeks later on June 30, Virginia is following suit with its first 74,000 square foot store and 120 pumps in Rockingham County, just Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg. Shortly following Virginia, another 74,000 square foot Buc-ee's will open in Georgia right off of I-95 in Brunswick, becoming the state's third location.

This push into new markets is part of a trend for Buc-ee's in recent years. In the past half decade, the Texas-based chain has successfully expanded into the Southern states of Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Missouri, as well as Colorado.