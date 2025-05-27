3 Gigantic New Buc-Ee's Locations Are Coming To These States This Summer
You may not be familiar with Buc-ee's if you're not from the American South, but the giant shops with gas stations and a buck-toothed beaver mascot are wildly popular among its legions of fans. Designed with road travelers in mind and famous for its super clean bathrooms, Buc-ee's locations typically have over 100 gas pumps and massive stores filled with snacks, drinks, and more. And now, three states are getting new locations of the road-trip haven, two of which are the first ever in that state.
On June 9, Mississippi is getting its first Buc-ee's in Harrison County, with a characteristically massive collection of 100 gas pumps and a 74,000 square foot store. A few weeks later on June 30, Virginia is following suit with its first 74,000 square foot store and 120 pumps in Rockingham County, just Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg. Shortly following Virginia, another 74,000 square foot Buc-ee's will open in Georgia right off of I-95 in Brunswick, becoming the state's third location.
This push into new markets is part of a trend for Buc-ee's in recent years. In the past half decade, the Texas-based chain has successfully expanded into the Southern states of Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Missouri, as well as Colorado.
Why Buc-ee's gets people bucking
Buc-ee's excessive availability of gas pumps makes it an obvious choice for drivers, but the food is also a major draw. Kolaches are the most unique snack at Buc-ee's, a sweet, yeasty pastry with sweet or savory fillings that came to the Lone Star State — and Buc-ee's — by way of Czech immigrants.
Shoppers also love Buc-ee's beaver nuggets, which are snackable bites of caramel-y corn puffs. Popular they may be, you should know that Buc-ee's beaver nuggets are quite caloric. The recommended serving size is a modest one ounce, but they come in 13 oz bags, which means that crushing one on the road also consumes nearly an entire day's worth of calories.
Innovative snacking options are a big part of why certain gas station chains take off. Mid-Atlantic states may be familiar with the Pennsylvania gas station chain Sheetz and its unique road snacks, like jalapeño poppers and Wisconsin cheese bites. So too is much of the appeal behind Buc-ee's, which will likely get even more popular in the coming years as it expands to Ohio, Arizona, North Carolina, and more.