Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Comfort Food And How She Makes It Special At Home

Perhaps the greatest food combination is a cheese plus a carb, so it came as no surprise when Jennifer Aniston revealed to The Independent that her favorite comfort food is the almighty nacho. It's nice to know even glamorous Hollywood celebrities enjoy the same comfort food we do: cheesy tortilla chips covered in beans, guacamole, sour cream, and more. (While we're talking toppings, try putting barbecue sauce on your nachos and thank us later.)

Aniston even has her own way of upgrading the already near-perfect dish — fresh tortilla chips. She'll take corn tortillas, cut them into triangles, and fry them in coconut oil until crispy.

Maybe we should add this to our list of 15 tips to seriously upgrade your nachos! This trick solves the common issue that tortilla chips are never as good at home as they are at a restaurant – many Mexican restaurants fry their own tortilla chips in house.