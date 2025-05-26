Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Comfort Food And How She Makes It Special At Home
Perhaps the greatest food combination is a cheese plus a carb, so it came as no surprise when Jennifer Aniston revealed to The Independent that her favorite comfort food is the almighty nacho. It's nice to know even glamorous Hollywood celebrities enjoy the same comfort food we do: cheesy tortilla chips covered in beans, guacamole, sour cream, and more. (While we're talking toppings, try putting barbecue sauce on your nachos and thank us later.)
Aniston even has her own way of upgrading the already near-perfect dish — fresh tortilla chips. She'll take corn tortillas, cut them into triangles, and fry them in coconut oil until crispy.
Maybe we should add this to our list of 15 tips to seriously upgrade your nachos! This trick solves the common issue that tortilla chips are never as good at home as they are at a restaurant – many Mexican restaurants fry their own tortilla chips in house.
Aniston's other go-to dish
Of course, nachos aren't Aniston's only food love. She is known to adore all forms of Mexican food, once saying it would be her last meal. For friendsgiving one year she even made enchiladas as a joke for Jimmy Kimmel after his comment that it would be a better Thanksgiving dish than turkey.
In the past she's shared her lighter version of pasta carbonara that was celebrated for its creaminess without the use of oil, cream, or butter. Her version only uses seven ingredients total: spaghetti, turkey bacon, red onion, garlic, egg, milk, and Parmesan cheese.
The actress is so synonymous with food that there's even something called the Jennifer Aniston salad. A version of the salad (later said to be inaccurate) had a viral moment on TikTok. Aniston is known for having eaten the same salad for lunch every day on the set of "Friends" for ten years. If you're wondering what exactly the Jennifer Aniston salad is, it was a customized Cobb with turkey bacon and chickpeas.