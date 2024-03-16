What Exactly Is The Jennifer Aniston Salad?

Jennifer Aniston is probably best known for her acting career, but in recent years, one of her most sensational salad recipes, now coined the "Jennifer Aniston salad," has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok. Aniston originally shared it back in 2015 during a takeover of the Instagram account of Living Proof, the hair care brand that she was once a spokesperson for.

In the since-deleted Instagram post, Aniston referred to it as "my perfect salad," and clearly, she wasn't exaggerating since people are still continuing to recreate it years later. According to the caption, what makes this salad so "perfect" is a combination of garbanzo beans, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, bulgur, parsley, mint, and pistachios.

A number of the viral TikToks claim that this was Aniston's go-to salad for 10 years while filming the iconic show "Friends." However, the actress states otherwise. Though she really did eat the same salad every day on set, she told Shape that it was not the one that people have been calling the Jennifer Aniston salad.