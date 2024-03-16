What Exactly Is The Jennifer Aniston Salad?
Jennifer Aniston is probably best known for her acting career, but in recent years, one of her most sensational salad recipes, now coined the "Jennifer Aniston salad," has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok. Aniston originally shared it back in 2015 during a takeover of the Instagram account of Living Proof, the hair care brand that she was once a spokesperson for.
In the since-deleted Instagram post, Aniston referred to it as "my perfect salad," and clearly, she wasn't exaggerating since people are still continuing to recreate it years later. According to the caption, what makes this salad so "perfect" is a combination of garbanzo beans, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, bulgur, parsley, mint, and pistachios.
A number of the viral TikToks claim that this was Aniston's go-to salad for 10 years while filming the iconic show "Friends." However, the actress states otherwise. Though she really did eat the same salad every day on set, she told Shape that it was not the one that people have been calling the Jennifer Aniston salad.
The other Jennifer Aniston salad
The actual salad that Jennifer Aniston ate on the set of "Friends" could best be described as a Cobb salad. "But it wasn't really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don't know what," Aniston's co-star on the show Courteney Cox shared with the Los Angeles Times back in 2010. "She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you're going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it'd better be a good salad, right?" According to Cox, both she, Aniston, and their other co-star Lisa Kudrow would always eat this salad together for lunch.
In an interview with Allure, Aniston revealed that she would get the salad from the studio's commissary and customize it to her liking with iceberg lettuce, chopped tomato, salami, chicken, and Italian dressing. She also told Shape that she would often get pecorino cheese from the neighboring Italian restaurant to put on the salad.
Does Jennifer Aniston really eat the Jennifer Aniston salad?
Jennifer Aniston has confirmed on multiple occasions that she used to eat that Cobb salad all the time, but it seems she has since moved on from it. Sharing what she ate in a day to People, she made no mention of it, and instead described her usual salad as a cucumber and lentil one. Speaking with Elle, she has also mentioned a more generic "salad with protein."
As for the Jennifer Aniston salad that went viral on TikTok, the star herself doesn't seem to remember it at all. She even went so far as to tell Shape, "That's not my salad," further insisting in a different Elle interview, "I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest." Either way, she doesn't seem to mind her mind being attached to it, as she did praise how tasty it looked. However, it's safe to say it's not something she eats regularly, at least not anymore.