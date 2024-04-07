Barbecue Sauce Is The Secret Ingredient For Crave-Worthy Nachos

While the original nachos from the 1940s included only cheese, chips, and pickled jalapeños, this beloved appetizer has undergone quite a few updates since its invention in Mexico. Recipes now popularly feature toppings like ground beef, salsa, bell peppers, onions, and sour cream, but there are no real rules about what you can layer on crispy, cheesy tortilla chips. When seeking new pairings for your nachos, barbecue sauce is a surprisingly tasty addition. This condiment is especially welcome on nachos with succulent meats like chicken, pulled pork, or even some tasty leftover prime rib.

One would be hard-pressed to deny the delicious and versatile appeal of barbecue sauce. While there are many regional variations of the condiment, the popular Kansas City-style features a combination of spicy and savory flavors with just the right touch of sweetness. Many barbecue sauces also include tomatoes in the recipe, which falls right in line with salsa, a common accompaniment to a plate full of nachos. The key to getting the most out of this zesty condiment is to pair it with the correct ingredients, which can turn a regular plate of nachos into a creative, hearty, and substantial meal.