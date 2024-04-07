Barbecue Sauce Is The Secret Ingredient For Crave-Worthy Nachos
While the original nachos from the 1940s included only cheese, chips, and pickled jalapeños, this beloved appetizer has undergone quite a few updates since its invention in Mexico. Recipes now popularly feature toppings like ground beef, salsa, bell peppers, onions, and sour cream, but there are no real rules about what you can layer on crispy, cheesy tortilla chips. When seeking new pairings for your nachos, barbecue sauce is a surprisingly tasty addition. This condiment is especially welcome on nachos with succulent meats like chicken, pulled pork, or even some tasty leftover prime rib.
One would be hard-pressed to deny the delicious and versatile appeal of barbecue sauce. While there are many regional variations of the condiment, the popular Kansas City-style features a combination of spicy and savory flavors with just the right touch of sweetness. Many barbecue sauces also include tomatoes in the recipe, which falls right in line with salsa, a common accompaniment to a plate full of nachos. The key to getting the most out of this zesty condiment is to pair it with the correct ingredients, which can turn a regular plate of nachos into a creative, hearty, and substantial meal.
Pairing ideas for barbecue sauce nachos
Store-bought or homemade barbecue sauce can be drizzled over your usual nacho recipe, or it can be combined with the toppings directly, such as by cooking chicken in barbecue sauce before adding it to your tortilla chips. For a truly meaty masterpiece, include bacon along with barbecue chicken. Other great pairings for barbecue chicken nachos include red onion, cheddar cheese, and cilantro for a bit of freshness.
Pulled pork is another amazing nacho accompaniment that pairs perfectly with barbecue sauce. You can use many of the same toppings as barbecue chicken nachos, or you can even prepare pulled pork nachos in a smoker for a more intense flavor profile.
If you're feeling particularly adventurous, consider incorporating coleslaw into the mix. While it might seem like an odd combination of flavors, the fresh, tangy, and crunch coleslaw is ideal for offsetting the rich and savory elements of your nachos. And if you top your pulled pork nachos with jalapeños, coleslaw also adds a bit of a cooling factor from the creamy dairy. A refreshing counterpoint to the sweet and salty barbecue sauce makes the whole plate seem less monotonous.