McDonald's Took An Unexpectedly Long Time To Add Fries To Its Menu

Arguably one of the most iconic menu items from McDonald's is its french fries. Often regarded as some of the best fast food french fries, you'd think they've been around for forever. But actually, McDonald's took an unexpectedly long time to add fries to its menu.

The global restaurant chain opened its first location in California in 1940, and the original menu offered customers potato chips instead of french fries. At this time in the 1940s, the classic menu item customers went to McDonald's for was the chain's 15 cent hamburger. It wasn't until nine years later that french fries replaced the chips.

So what spurred this switch in side items? Well, the lack of fries was not unique to McDonald's at this time — it applied to every American fast food chain. French fries are a European invention, and it took quite a long time for those crispy potatoes to reach the United States.