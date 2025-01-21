Are McDonald's Fries Considered Vegan?

Eating at fast food joints as a vegan can be tricky. Even menu items that appear free of animal products can contain surprising ingredients. When you consider french fries, you think the base ingredients are potatoes, vegetable oil, and salt, which are all vegan-friendly. However, McDonald's french fries aren't actually vegan.

McDonald's doesn't promote any of its U.S. menu items as vegetarian or vegan. With that said, there are a couple of menu items that don't have animal products listed on the ingredients — but fries aren't one of them. McDonald's fries are made with natural beef flavor, but before you go jumping to conclusions, "flavor" is the key word here. Natural beef flavor can be made from plant or animal products, but McDonald's version is derived from wheat and milk derivatives. McDonald's used to cook its fries in beef fat, which gave them a satisfyingly meaty flavor. Nowadays, the chain uses vegetable oil instead, but since people came to associate these fries with a certain beefy taste, flavoring was added.

Since milk products are listed as an ingredient, McDonald's fries can't be considered vegan. However, while the company won't outwardly claim them as vegetarian, they are not technically made with meat products. There is always a chance of cross-contamination in food facilities, but if you're okay eating the occasional dairy, you can enjoy McDonald's french fries. If not, there are a few McDonald's menu items made with entirely vegan-friendly ingredients.