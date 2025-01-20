Does McDonald's Make Its Fries Fresh Or Do They Come Frozen?

McDonald's boasts the golden standard of fast food french fries. The specific combination of salt, sugar, and fat sets them apart, and our mouths water just thinking about them. Despite having delicious fries, fast food is known to be highly processed. Some fast food chains pride themselves on slicing and frying fresh potatoes on the spot, but many companies save time by using frozen fries. So, where does McDonald's lie on this spectrum?

Those perfectly crispy golden fries with fluffy centers do indeed come frozen. The potatoes are prepped and frozen in specialized facilities before being packaged and shipped to McDonald's restaurants nationwide. While you may feel a tinge of disappointment learning this news, the frozen approach has its benefits. By using frozen fries and following precise cooking procedures, McDonald's can deliver the same fries regardless of who's making them. It's this reliability that helped McDonald's earn the top spot on our list of the best fast food french fries.

Fries are just one of McDonald's menu items that don't come fresh. However, the flavor and texture of McDonald's fries remains the same. The frozen preparation is just one part of a carefully crafted process that delivers consistently crave-worthy fries.