Does McDonald's Make Its Fries Fresh Or Do They Come Frozen?
McDonald's boasts the golden standard of fast food french fries. The specific combination of salt, sugar, and fat sets them apart, and our mouths water just thinking about them. Despite having delicious fries, fast food is known to be highly processed. Some fast food chains pride themselves on slicing and frying fresh potatoes on the spot, but many companies save time by using frozen fries. So, where does McDonald's lie on this spectrum?
Those perfectly crispy golden fries with fluffy centers do indeed come frozen. The potatoes are prepped and frozen in specialized facilities before being packaged and shipped to McDonald's restaurants nationwide. While you may feel a tinge of disappointment learning this news, the frozen approach has its benefits. By using frozen fries and following precise cooking procedures, McDonald's can deliver the same fries regardless of who's making them. It's this reliability that helped McDonald's earn the top spot on our list of the best fast food french fries.
Fries are just one of McDonald's menu items that don't come fresh. However, the flavor and texture of McDonald's fries remains the same. The frozen preparation is just one part of a carefully crafted process that delivers consistently crave-worthy fries.
A step-by-step look into the making of McDonald's fries
McDonald's fries may come frozen, but the production process is fairly straightforward. And you can rest assured that McDonald's fries are made from real potatoes rather than potato paste. According to the USDA, over a third of all potatoes grown in the States end up in frozen food products, with the majority being french fries. However, McDonald's opts for specific potato varieties like Russet to achieve the desired size and starchiness.
Once these potatoes reach supplier factories, they are cleaned thoroughly to remove imperfections and soil. These factories have high-tech machinery that can peel thousands of potatoes per hour. Machines are also responsible for slicing whole potatoes into uniform slivers that fit perfectly between our fingers. After being cut, the potatoes are par-fried, meaning they're partially cooked — just enough to give it an initial crisp. At this point, seasonings and preservatives are added to give McDonald's fries their iconic flavor. The fries are then flash-frozen and packaged to lock in that flavor and freshness. From here, they're transported in temperature-controlled vehicles to McDonald's restaurants.
Before being served, the fries undergo a second frying. However, since the potatoes have been par-fried, this requires less time. This double-frying process also gives them a super crispy golden exterior while maintaining a soft interior. After an additional salting, the fries are placed in the classic red containers and served. But if these smaller batches aren't enough to satisfy your hunger, ask for a basket of fries instead.