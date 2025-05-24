The Unique Winemaking Technique Celine Dion's Wine Brand Uses

As a musical icon for more than 40 years, Celine Dion has won over the hearts of millions with her vocal talent and performances. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer has ventured beyond the stage, too, and dabbled in winemaking with a couple of wineries. One of these partnerships — with Diamond Estates in Ontario, Canada — produces the Celine Dion Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Icewine, which uses a wine making technique that needs frozen grapes instead of fresh.

You might already know that grapes are one of the best fruits to freeze. However, ice wine (or Eiswein) doesn't involve freezing the grapes after picking them from the vine. Instead, the grapes are left on the vine through the first frost, allowing them to freeze naturally. It's actually required that the grapes be naturally frozen in order for a wine to be considered a true ice wine. Otherwise, the wine may be labeled "dessert wine" or "iced wine."

As a result, the grapes for ice wine aren't harvested until the middle of winter, after they've completely frozen at around 20 degrees Fahrenheit – unlike the usual late-summer-to-fall grape harvest for most wines. Immediately after the harvest, the frozen grapes are pressed to extract 10% to 20% of their juices, which can take up to six months to ferment.